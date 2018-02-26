Infineon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
At the Mobile World Congress 2018 trade show in Barcelona, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) announced that it would be expanding its portfolio of mobile security solutions.
The embedded Secure Element (eSE) product family now includes an entire system with Operating System (OS), applications and NFC modem wrapped up in one. The Infineon solution demonstrates an accelerated transaction time, representing a significant breakthrough in mobile payment applications. It supports a full range of applications, such as identification, payment, ticketing and embedded SIMs (eSIM).
Consumers in densely populated areas desire faster transaction speeds and greater convenience. Thus, payments through contactless-card and touch-and-go mobile technology have been on the rise. This trend has especially left its mark on retailers and public transportation.
More room for designers to think outside the box
The Infineon solution includes both the fastest security controller and provides a very high NFC performance which allows device manufacturers to realize smaller designs, leaving more room for designers to think outside the box. This makes things simpler and cheaper for manufacturers. Consumers benefit from optimized solutions.
Justus Regelin, Worldwide Headquarters Infineon, ,+49 89 234 21332 , [email protected]
Chi Kang David Ong, Asia Infineon, ,+65 6876 3070 , [email protected]