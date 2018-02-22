Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd (ICCPL), a leading PR agency with a strong presence pan-India is looking forward to close FY 17-18 with over 47% growth.



Started in 2011 by a young management graduate, Dushyant Sinha, the agency currently is one of the most preferred PR & Digital Communication agencies in real estate, retail, education and health sectors.



The agency diversified in digital marketing way ahead of time, in 2015. In the current scenario of slumping market, the marketing strategies are getting dependent heavily on online tools and digital marketing and hence the agency witnessed a major boom in FY 17-18 with its digital wing, Digicomm performing better than average industry standards.



ICCPL's PR wing too has performed very well with increased number of clients in the FY 17-18. The agency currently has the largest portfolio of real estate clients in northern India along with an equally large portfolio of education, retail and health sector clients.



Dushyant Sinha, Founder of ICCPL says, "With marketing budgets shrinking, organisations are getting heavily inclined towards PR and digital marketing to create a better perception and also to reach out to a bigger target audience. The response is improving and having a positive perception has become the key for sustainable growth of organisations now. The right combination of PR & Digital is the preferred choice, which in turn is yielding terrific results."