Hyundai Motor today showcased the Next Generationthe2018 held today in New Delhi.

Present at the India Korea Business Summit, Mr. S H Kim, Vice President, Namyang R&D Centre, Hyundai Motor Company, said, “We are glad to participate in the 2nd India-Korea Business Summit 2018. Hyundai has a long term commitment towards Make-in-India for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase the Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – HYUNDAI NEXO SUV, for the first time along with Global EV – IONIQ at the India Korea Summit 2018.”

“The creation of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – HYUNDAI NEXO SUV and Global EV – IONIQ is a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies our efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles. Hyundai as a caring brand is continuously innovating in Clean and Connected Mobility Solutions to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations,” he added.

The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – HYUNDAI NEXO SUV model is set to spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles globally. The all-new Hyundai NEXO combines the practicality of an SUV with clean advanced fuel cell technology. The Hyundai NEXO is capable of travelling 609 kilometres (*on Korean certificate basis) on a single charge, the best among fuel cell-powered vehicles in the world. This next generation vehicle offers the most advanced technology on the market with various advanced driver assistance systems and the strongest powertrains in the segment.



The showcase of Global Electric Vehicle – IONIQ reflects the commitment of Hyundai towards clean mobility solutions and future readiness with unrivalled global technology in electric vehicles for aspiring customers without compromising on driving dynamics and performance.

The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Hyundai NEXO SUV and Global EV – IONIQ are “futuristic vehicles” that closely represent Hyundai’s three visions for future mobility: Connected Mobility, Freedom in Mobility and Clean Mobility.



The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Hyundai NEXO SUV Air Purification Demonstration at India Korea Summit 2018

HYUNDAI NEXO SUV is free from any greenhouse gasses emissions as Vehicle will filter and purify the air during its drive. When Air filters through Hyundai NEXO, 99.9 per cent of particulates are purified and instrument cluster displays how much you have contributed towards cleaning the environment. This process of cleaning the air was demonstrated live at the showcase of Hyundai NEXO during the India Korea Business Summit 2018.