Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country’s second largest manufacturer of passenger cars and the number one exporter since inception today launched ‘Swachh Can’, a portable bin for all Hyundai Cars under its new CSR Pillar for India- ‘Swachh Move’ supporting the nationwide campaign Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.



Launching the new CSR Pillar – 'Swachh Move', Mr Y K Koo, MD& CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a Caring manufacturer and in-line with the nationwide Clean India Movement, we have developed Swacch Can, a portable bin for all Hyundai Cars. We recently conducted a Survey of Car owners and found 98% respondents deeply care about cleanliness of outside infrastructure such as streets, roads and more than 95% respondents favored they would prefer a portable covered bin inside the car in which waste items could be conveniently disposed-off, this led us to another innovation of Swachh Can. Starting from March 1st, 2018, entire Hyundai Product line-up will come with factory-fitted Swachh Cans. I hope this Swachh Move initiative will give a big boost to the efforts of making ‘Clean India’ and ‘Clean Indian Roads’.”



Congratulating Hyundai on this initiative, Hyundai Corporate Brand Ambassador, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan said, “I admire Hyundai for their socially relevant campaigns that are so pertinent to every individual. Swachh Can is a simple yet powerful idea and I would like to request every single car owner to go ahead and use it and play their role in the Clean India Movement.”



To reach the masses with a strong message of Clean India for keeping Indian Roads Clean, Hyundai will promote #SwachhCan across the country through distribution in all Hyundai Dealerships and Service Workshops.