The concept of creating urban conglomerations to decongest highly dense Indian metro cities has grown in a haphazard fashion, and has not followed futuristic planning into consideration. There is a need to ‘leapfrog’ in terms of Smart Cities development in India and to acutely focus on various critical issues like uninterrupted power supply, provision for clean water, robust civic infrastructure, sewage and waste treatment plant, rainwater harvesting and solar energy. Hence, there needs to be a paradigm shift from existing conservative methods to a modern, tech-driven approach of urban planning.



Mumbai’s trend-setting mixed-used integrated township, Hiranandani Gardens at Powai is an apt example of how the Smart City concept can be conceived and delivered and used to create better urban conglomerations. Viewed from an external perspective, it is a neo-classical architectural marvel nestled amidst the verdant Powai Hill, strategically located opposite the serene Powai Lake. Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is where more than 4000 families stay. Sprawled majestically over 250 acres, Hiranandani Gardens is Mumbai’s finest residential township that has redefined the standards of elegant living. Intelligently planned, crafted with precision and embellished with care, it fulfils the dreams of many, giving rise to a new perception of life and lifestyle. It is truly, an exemplary testimonial apt example of how ‘Smart Cities’ should develop.



What the architectural marvel amidst verdant greenery hides beneath its external veneer, is a story of intelligent planning. A testimony to the Hiranandani Township development process, it starts with concealed drainage pipelines and underground wiring and cabling, dedicated connectivity lines for gas and telecom, a fully functional rainwater harvesting facility in sync with a storm-water drainage system that can handle heavy rainfall, a sewage treatment and water treatment plant, biogas plant powered by the township’s waste, power station and facility for power back up, CCTV, intercom and Wi-Fi networks as also a fire escape chute. These ‘hidden’ civic amenities features have been a part of the Hiranandani Township development process, and have been in place since the foundation stone was laid back in the 1980s. “To put it very simply, the Hiranandani Integrated Townships are way ahead in terms of conceptualization, planning, and implementation of what today is better known as ‘adopting smart and safe solutions practices’. The Group has followed these norms right from the project’s inception, which has ensured that our projects have become a destination of preferred choice by aspiring home buyers,” says Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.



Among the leading landmarks that re-defined Mumbai's real estate, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai was followed by Hiranandani Estate, Thane; Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel; Hiranandani Sands, Alibaug; a project in Khandala, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hiranandani Parks, Chennai.



"When we conceptualize, plan and create integrated townships, these are examples of leveraging futuristic technology, innovative design, and precision engineering; a pioneer in developing a world-class, mixed-use integrated township. Beginning with Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, all of these are examples of a Green, mixed-use integrated 'Smart City'."



"When one speaks of changing the skyline of Mumbai, in terms of creating mixed-use townships, we were among the first to create 'workspaces' amidst 'living spaces', located amidst 'verdant greenery'," explains Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. "What is this 'Smart City' concept? For us, it is about interweaving living spaces with nature and the mixed-use townships, providing a verdant Green and serene ambience with 24 x 7 work-and-live environment, amidst world-class infrastructure. 'Walk to work and walk back home' is something that is a reality at our 'Smart Cities', beginning with Hiranandani Gardens Powai."



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to develop Smart Cities in India. For us, at Brand Hiranandani, from the legacy to the future, it will be about developing all aspects of the spectrum – global townships, or call them 'Smart Cities'. Just like what we have done at Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about Smart Cities where people can live and work comfortably."