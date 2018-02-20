Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutritional company, announced it is doubling the tastes available for Dinoshake Nutritional Children’s Drink Mix in India, adding Strawberry flavour to accompany the delicious Dinoshake Chocolate.

Dinoshake Nutritional Children’s Drink Mix is packed with the building blocks of a balanced diet – protein, vitamins and minerals – to help support children’s daily nutritional needs during the years of growth and development.

One serving of Dinoshake mix provides 6 grams of protein, 12 essential vitamins and 6 minerals and contains a select blend of whey, casein and soy proteins.

Commenting on the launch of the Strawberry flavour of Dinoshake, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head – Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Nutrition is one of the most important factors in building the foundation of good health – right from the early years of life. Balanced nutrition is essential for everyone, especially children, because good nutritional habits that are established during early ages, turn out to be lifetime habits. The Dinoshake Nutritional Children’s Drink Mix is ideal for helping bridge any nutritional gaps in their regular diet.”