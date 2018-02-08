HealthAsyst, a healthcare technology solutions provider, today announced a partnership with GE Healthcare through GE Healthcare’s Centricity Partner Program. The program aims to partner with organizations offering cutting-edge solutions that effectively complement GE Healthcare’s solutions. With this partnership, CheckinAsyst, the patient check-in solution offered by HealthAsyst, is available for users of GE Healthcare’s Centricity Practice Solution and Centricity Group Management.

“We welcome HealthAsyst to GE Healthcare’s Centricity Partner Program as they bring a modern and integrated solution to address the operational and financial challenges associated with patient check-in,” said Neeti Gupta, Director of Independent Software Vendor Marketing Programs, GE Healthcare. “CheckinAsyst can help our customers realize not just administrative efficiency, but clinical efficiency as well.”



CheckinAsyst is designed to improve practice productivity and revenue collection while delivering a convenient, self-service patient check-in experience. With robust bi-directional integration with Centricity Practice Solution and Centricity Group Management, CheckinAsyst has the ability to update the GE Healthcare systems with discrete data digitally captured during patient check-in, after an efficient validation process by the provider. The option for patients to remotely complete pre-registration via mobile or a computer will transform the way patient intake functions today.

“This partnership will positively impact productivity and revenue of practices using GE Healthcare solutions,” said Bijoy Singha, CTO, HealthAsyst. “Starting from 60 percent improvement in collections, to saving eight hours per day for front desk staff and 20 minutes per patient for MA/Provider, our common customers have reported phenomenal value for their practices. Clinical reconciliation and discrete data update offered by CheckinAsyst will prove valuable and improve clinical efficiency of GE Healthcare users like never before.”



Common customers of GE Healthcare and CheckinAsyst expressed their satisfaction about the official partnership. “CheckinAsyst has a very nice user interface and a strong clinical integration with Centricity Practice Solution,” said Jim Leveling, IT Director, OSMC. “It is great to work with an innovative partner who listens to our needs and develops a quality solution. We are looking forward to the business and clinical value this partnership will bring to our practice.”