The global leader in nutraceuticals aims availability at more than 4000 Stores by 2020 in all Metros and Tier 1 Towns

Unveils #Fillingthegap campaign to propagate scientific approach to fulfilling nutrition intake; raises awareness to highlight benefits of complete nutrition GNC (General Nutrition Centre), headquartered in Pittsburgh, US, and a leading global specialty health, wellness, and nutraceuticals retailer, is strengthening its presence in India through its association with Guardian Healthcare, the official importer and seller of GNC products in India. Globally, GNC is a multi-billion brand and has around 9,000 locations and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.



In India, Guardian Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd. is the sole reseller for GNC with exclusive distribution and marketing rights. Founded by Mr Ashutosh Taparia, who has over two decades of expertise in healthcare, Guardian has a vision of establishing thought leadership position in Indian nutraceuticals market. GNC products are now available online on the e-commerce portals as well as at the retail outlets of Guardian Healthcare and other pharma outlets. GNC range to be available at 4000 stores across all Metros & Tier 1 towns by 2020. GNC to foray into pharma stores, modern trade and nutrition stores with a comprehensive range of protein, vitamins and supplements



GNC India today launched a new health & nutrition awareness campaign called #Fillingthegaps.



Owing to people’s hectic lifestyle, the consumers lack the required nutritional elements that are essential to lead a healthy life. It becomes difficult, especially for vegetarians to obtain the necessary nutrients through their meal. Hence, the three main nutrients Proteins, Carbohydrates and Fats that are to be consumed according to their energy generating hierarchy is largely missed.



The campaign aims to raise awareness about the gaps that exist in people’s daily nutrition intake. Additionally, it aims to highlight the importance of filling these gaps with the right solutions in order to lead a healthy life.



Based on scientifically verifiable facts, the campaign aims to highlight various requirements in daily essentials and the need to supplement everyday diets with health and supplementation in proteins, vitamins, omega3 and probiotics.



GNC launched the campaign with a panel discussion featuring personalities from different walks of life, like U-19 cricket sensation Mr. Manjot Kalra, Apollo Hospitals Chief Dietician Ms. Anita and Apollo Hospitals Senior Consultant on Cardiovascular Surgery Dr. Mukesh Goel and Mr. Shadab Khan, CEO GNC India.



The panel spoke about the need of additional nutrition intake apart from regular food in today’s day and age. They shed their insights on the rise in serious health issues today caused by a confluence of factors like hectic and sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits a lack of nutrition intake.



Exacerbating this, the nutrient composition of the fruits and vegetables we eat is vastly reduced due to poor soil quality and long travel times. As a result, the food we eat does not necessarily provide the nutrition that our body needs.



The panel agreed that a balanced diet combined with regular physical activity and nutrient rich food with right supplementation is the need of the day.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shadab Khan, CEO, GNC India, said, ”Taking into account the hectic lifestyle of the Indian consumer, maintaining a balanced diet becomes very difficult. This leads to a gap in nutrition and thus they do not attain the essential nutrients. Hence, the campaign #Fillingthegap aims at educating the consumers about the benefits of complete nutrition and the significance of adequate nutrition. GNC believes in bridging the gap created due to inadequate nutrition in-take in the food consumed by people on a day-to-day basis through its offerings. While the concept of nutraceuticals is at a nascent stage in India, it is heartening to see a significantly heightened intent to include them in daily diet to fulfil nutrition intake. The Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 21per cent and reach $10 billion by 2022 from $4 billion now. GNC will fuel this growth by connecting consumers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of health, wellness and performance products aiming to help consumers improve the quality of their life and we also aim to expand our retail presence with availability at 4000 stores by 2020.”



Voicing her support for #Fillingthegap campaign, Ms. Anita Jatana, Chief Dietician, Apollo Hospital, said, “Owing to the hectic work schedule of the typical working professional they hardly get any time to eat on time and most importantly eat rite. They largely depend on fast food and processed food since it is easy and convenient. Thus, they lack the adequate amount of nutrition needed for a healthy living. Also these days the food that we consume is not enough from a nutrition point of view. Therefore a combination of a stressful lifestyle, physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary patterns and most importantly food adulteration eventually lead to the occurrence of chronic diseases. Therefore choosing the right food and consumption of vital nutrients is of paramount importance. A balanced diet combined with physical activity can help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and will thereby promote the overall health.”



Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mukesh Goel Senior Consultant Cardiovascular Surgery, Apollo Hospital, “Lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, obesity etc, are a result of physical inactivity and an unhealthy diet. There has, without doubt, been a marked increase in the number of young patients suffering from heart attacks. Hence it is extremely important to pay attention to what we eat. Therefore one can include intake of micronutrients especially, omega in their daily diet which has been shown beneficial for heart health, regulate cholesterol & triglycerides and lessen the incidence of heart disease & fatal events. To add to this endurance training is known to maintain optimal values of cholesterol in the body. This coupled with the right balance of vital nutritional elements in the diet like proteins, vitamins, fibre, carbohydrates along with dietary supplements is crucial to leading a healthy life. The key to good health is to eat judiciously and to be active at all times.”



Commenting on #Fillingthegaps campaign, Mr. Manjot Kalra, U-19 player Indian cricket team, said, “Nutrition needs vary from sport-to-sport, but eating right is key to enhancing an athlete’s performance. I believe as a young athlete it is important to bridge the gap between regular intake and what the body actually needs when you are working out. With gaps in nutrition habits amongst Indians and as a country which aspires to become a sporting nation, essential nutritional elements such as proteins, multivitamins, omegas and probiotics are essential. Whether as a professional athlete or a person who believes in living well and healthy, scientific understanding and a balance of activity and nutrition is of utmost importance.”



GNC is propagating the idea of having a scientific approach towards fulfilling basic requirements of nutrition for good health and wellness. It aims to cater believers and achievers of the concept of Live Well by offering its range of premium products. This will not only be restricted to fitness enthusiasts and athletes but across age groups, to everyone who aspires of healthy living.