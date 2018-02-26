GEEPL (Global Events & Expositions Private Limited) proudly announces the newest and the biggest edition of their prestigious flagship event Education Worldwide India Fair – Spring 2018 Series. GEEPL has in the last 15 years organized 236 successful Education Worldwide India Fairs and has maintained its leading positioning in the Education Fair industry.

The upcoming edition of the show, Education Worldwide India (EWWI) – Spring Series 2018 will be held from 6th April 2018 to 6th May 2018 which would cover 10 cities of India & Nepal. The registration is open for the students on the website (http://www.eduworldwideindia.com). EWWI is a platform that enables both education fraternity (national & international) and students seeking advice and consultancy for a selection of the right university. It provides the industry a world view on study in India, study in abroad, global curriculum, teaching pedagogy, new systems and forecasting the trends in the future of education, both from national and international perspective.

Education Worldwide India Fair – Spring 2018 Series schedule:



City Venue Dates Kathmandu Annapurna Hotel April 06 & 07, 2018 City Venue Dates New Delhi Hotel Le Meridien April 15, 2018 Pune Vivanta by Taj April 17, 2018 Hyderabad Hotel Taj Krishna April 19, 2018 Chennai Hotel Ambassador Pallava April 21, 2018 Bangalore Vivanta by Taj MG Road April 22, 2018 City Venue Dates Patna Hotel Chanakya April 28 & 29, 2018 Bhagalpur Hotel Rajhans International May 01, 2018 Dhanbad Hotel Siddhi Vinayak May 03, 2018 Ranchi Hotel Capitol Hill May 05 & 06, 2018

The latest edition is all about offering the first-hand experience of interaction with counsellors from global institutes to the students and national & international universities directly interacting with students walking in for consultancy and advice for their approach towards choosing the right university or program. Education Worldwide India Fair will witness 120+ universities and institutions from India & Abroad to showcase their courses/programs to the potential student population of India & Nepal. Leading universities / higher education institutions will participate from countries like Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, Georgia, Russia, UK and Greece. With this edition, EWWI will feature newer destinations for study abroad. Newer destinations offering better scholarships and world class education at a reasonable cost.



The event will also have the participation of service providers like banks & financial institutions, student travel companies, education information portals & blogs, career counsellors, test prep companies, leading education magazines, university application service providers etc. for the purpose of providing single stop information to the visitors.

The Mega Event will give an access to around 12,000 – 15000 plus Students during the 10 cities tour of Education Worldwide India Fair in India & Nepal. The students will gather relevant information to pursue their further education in the world-class national & international institutions. The visitors coming to this fair will be in the age group of 14 – 26 Years and must be pursuing their education in the schools, colleges & institutions of India & Nepal.

GEEPL, Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Siddharth Jain said, “The education sector in India is at an inflexion point and GEEPL since its inception has been contributing to the welfare of education industry. The old practice and technology are rapidly giving way to the new. The thrust on digital learning and online courses have changed the paradigm. But we at GEEPL still believe there is a need of personal guidance when it comes to choosing the right course, university, study destination etc. We are happy to announce our latest edition that will strengthen the knowledge quotient of the students as well as the participating institutions for the better future of students.”

EWWI latest edition will offer a gamut of new segments and verticals. For the first time ever GEEPL is also organising 40 – 50 delegates meet from SAARC nations, Middle East region & African countries to promote Indian education globally. The members would include Vice chancellors of Global universities, Dignitaries from Education Ministries, Education counsellors who will propagate Indian Education in their respective countries.