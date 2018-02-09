This is a moment of pride for Technip India to receive the Top Employers India and Asia Pacific 2018 certifications, respectively. The independent certification awarded by the Top Employers Institute showcases our sustained team effort to build a great working environment and our dedication to develop our key asset – Our People.



The Top Employers Institute is a specialist in the field of international research into HR management and working conditions. Its certification program comprises a comprehensive analysis of organizations' HR environment, through the examination of 600 HR practices. The organizations were assessed on several criteria covering all HR aspects, from talent strategy, learning and development, career management to compensation and benefits, or culture.



Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director, Technip India, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC Group said, "Receiving Top Employer recognition for the fourth time in a row is a testament in itself to our sincere effort, HR practices and employee friendly policies to consistently attract, nurture and retain our talents. We reaffirm our commitment to develop our people further to meet challenges of tomorrow and create greater value for our stakeholders."