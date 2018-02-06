At a glittering ceremony held in Mumbai, Dr. Shaik Nowhera the Founder and CEO of the Heera GROUP was conferred upon the prestigious Extraordinaire – Powerful Women Achiever award. Organised by NexBrands, the Brand Vision Summit honoured Brands & Individuals who are powering India’s growth to be a global superpower.



Dr. Shaik Nowhera started her journey in field of education when she was 19 by giving lessons in religion and scriptures to female students. She later founded the Heera Group of Companies, a multi diversified conglomerate with diverse business interests across education, gold, investment, textile, jewellery, mineral water, granite, tours & travels, real estate, electronics, Hajj & Umrah services amongst many others. The group has thousands of members in India and overseas. Dr. Shaik Nowhera recently made her foray into politics with the launch of her party – 'All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP).



Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Shaik Nowhera said, “I am truly humbled by this recognition. I began my entrepreneurial journey with the support of my parents. Whatever I am today, it’s because of their encouragement & the faith and confidence they had in me. I’m glad that the hard work put in by me and my entire team at Heera Group is getting recognised across the nation. With my recently launched 'All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) my vision is to empower thousands of women across the Nation to go ahead & follow their dreams. I also encourage parents to support their girl child in every manner possible. I truly believe that empowering women is a means towards the empowerment of the larger society and the nation.”



Known for her philanthropical initiatives, Dr. Shaik is associated with various humanitarian and charitable causes. She is also a human rights activist and an Islamic scholar.



NexBrand’s Brand Vision Summit was founded in 2015 with the vision to honour India’s highest achievers across the spectrum; from Corporate and Entertainment to Literature, Philanthropy and Sports. This year too, recipients included illustrious names that have brought immense dignity to their work.