Dr. Himadri Das has joined as the Director, MDI Gurugram. He took over from Prof. C. P. Shrimali, Acting Director, MDI.



Before MDI, Dr. Das was the Director of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon for five years and prior to that he was at the International Management Institute, Delhi for eleven years in a variety of leadership roles out of which five years were as the Dean (Academic Programs). Prior to these academic roles, he has about thirteen years of corporate experience mainly in the IT products and services industry, in the US and India, for software multinationals involved with products for engineering and financial applications.



He has been a Visiting Professor at the University of Luxembourg, the University of Tampere in Finland, and the Grenoble Graduate School of Business in France.



He has a B.Tech. and MBA from IIT Delhi and an M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Virginia, USA.