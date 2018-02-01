Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in India, announced the appointment of Dipti Swain as the General Counsel of Azure Power.

Mr. Swain comes on board with 12 years of diversified work experience across multiple sectors and functions. Most recently he was a partner with Luthra & Luthra law firm covering securities law, mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions and other corporate law matters for leading Indian and overseas corporations. He has provided legal advisory for transactions over US$ 33 billion for foreign as well as Indian investors and corporations. Dipti has a number of publications to his credit in various national and international journals and is visiting faculty at law schools.



Speaking on this occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, "We are pleased to welcome Dipti as the General Counsel of Azure Power. Given his proven track record as a well-established and respected legal professional in corporate and securities law in India, we are confident that his contributions will further strengthen the Company’s strong governance, enhance our efforts to bring in the right expertise, and help Azure Power remain on the forefront of best practices.”

Commenting on the appointment, Dipti Swain said, “Azure Power, being an established leader in the solar power industry in India, is at the forefront of energy transformation through renewables in the country. I look forward to leading effective risk and change management as part of Azure Power’s growth plans.”