Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in India, announced the appointment of Dipti Swain as the General Counsel of Azure Power.
Mr. Swain comes on board with 12 years of diversified work experience across multiple sectors and functions. Most recently he was a partner with Luthra & Luthra law firm covering securities law, mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions and other corporate law matters for leading Indian and overseas corporations. He has provided legal advisory for transactions over US$ 33 billion for foreign as well as Indian investors and corporations. Dipti has a number of publications to his credit in various national and international journals and is visiting faculty at law schools.
Commenting on the appointment, Dipti Swain said, “Azure Power, being an established leader in the solar power industry in India, is at the forefront of energy transformation through renewables in the country. I look forward to leading effective risk and change management as part of Azure Power’s growth plans.”
Nathan Judge, CFA, Investor Relations Azure Power, , [email protected]
Samitla Subba, Marketing Azure Power, ,+91 (11) 49409854 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : Dipti Swain, General Counsel, Azure Power
