D’Decor is a leading manufacturer and exporter of curtains and upholstery fabrics and is also a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of home décor and home accessories like bedding, rugs, curtains, blinds, etc. D’Decor has recently launched a variety of commercial blinds to transform your space at home and at work! Through careful research and development, D’Decor has developed not just aesthetically pleasing but also technologically advanced blinds for the workspace and at home that ensure the best finish and the fastest turnaround time. In order to create awareness about this new category of Blinds, D’Decor showcased their range of Blinds through extremely interactive and innovative display set-ups at India Design ID in New Delhi.
Sanjana Arora, Busines Head , The D’Decor Stores and D’Decor Blinds (Domestic Distribution) shares, “D’Decor has an extremely versatile range of commercial and residential blinds that help elevate the ambience and transform different spaces at work and home. We conceptualized interactive installations that showcased our range of Window Blinds in an innovative manner. This experiential dimension to the category of Blinds enabled the visitors at the India Design exhibition and the architect & designer community to get a better understanding of the top-notch quality, state-of-the-art technology, aesthetic appeal and benefits of D’Decor’s range of window blinds.”
Rahul Singh, D’Decor, ,+91-9833657791 , [email protected]
Sneha Iyer, Madison PR, ,+91-9987070245 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : D’Decor’s visually appealing ‘Blinds In A Box’ display at India Design (ID) 2018 in New Delhi
|Image Caption : D’Decor’s interactive ‘Benches Of Beauty’ installation at India Design (ID) 2018 in New Delhi
