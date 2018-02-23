D’Decor is a leading manufacturer and exporter of curtains and upholstery fabrics and is also a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of home décor and home accessories like bedding, rugs, curtains, blinds, etc. D’Decor has recently launched a variety of commercial blinds to transform your space at home and at work! Through careful research and development, D’Decor has developed not just aesthetically pleasing but also technologically advanced blinds for the workspace and at home that ensure the best finish and the fastest turnaround time. In order to create awareness about this new category of Blinds, D’Decor showcased their range of Blinds through extremely interactive and innovative display set-ups at India Design ID in New Delhi.



India Design ID is India’s most definitive design and home decor week that is taking place from 22nd to 25th February 2018 at New Delhi’s sprawling NSIC Grounds in Okhla. It is also India’s largest congregation of the best in architecture, interiors and décor. Inspired by minimalistic spaces, D’Decor had created conceptual spaces with interactive installations that showcased their wide range of Blinds.



The first concept called “Blinds In A Box” had been modelled on an art gallery. D’Decor had recreated the ambience at an art gallery – a bright, neat & clean look using their wide range of Blinds. The sleek design of the display accentuated the design of the blinds. At this gallery space, D’Decor had also displayed their wide range of Blinds including Roman, Roller, Venetian, Wooden Cladded, Honeycomb, Sheer horizon, Romex, etc. thus allowing visitors to also view, touch & feel the products.



The second installation called “Benches Of Beauty” had an interactive window display where the visitors could manually operate the blinds as they opened up to stunning mock visual displays. This installation had also been seamlessly integrated with benches on both sides of the window pane. This allowed the viewers to be comfortably seated while they observed and interacted with the installation and got an idea of how light can be controlled in any space using window blinds.

Sanjana Arora, Busines Head , The D’Decor Stores and D’Decor Blinds (Domestic Distribution) shares, “D’Decor has an extremely versatile range of commercial and residential blinds that help elevate the ambience and transform different spaces at work and home. We conceptualized interactive installations that showcased our range of Window Blinds in an innovative manner. This experiential dimension to the category of Blinds enabled the visitors at the India Design exhibition and the architect & designer community to get a better understanding of the top-notch quality, state-of-the-art technology, aesthetic appeal and benefits of D’Decor’s range of window blinds.”