D’Decor is a leading manufacturer and exporter of curtains and upholstery fabrics and is also a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of home décor and home accessories like bedding, rugs, curtains, blinds, etc.



At the recently held Export Awards by The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) for outstanding Export Performance for the year 2016-17, D’Decor was awarded 3 gold trophies and 2 silver trophies in various categories.



The Export Awards were held on Saturday, 27thJanuary 2018 in Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra (W), Mumbai and was graced by Chief Guest Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting and Dr. Kavita Gupta, Textile Commissioner, Govt. of India.



D’Decor won 5 awards in the following categories:



D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd

Gold: Best Overall Export Performance in the Category of Man-made Embroidered and Value-added Textiles

Silver: Second Best Overall Export Performance in the Category of Synthetic & Rayon Filament Fabrics

D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd

Gold: Best Overall Export Performance in the Category of Synthetic & Rayon Filament Fabrics

Gold: Best Overall Export Performance in Blended Fabrics of Synthetic and Natural Fibres

Silver: Second Best Overall Export Performance in Fabrics Based Made-Ups

The Export Awards by the SRTEPC grants awards to its member exporters for their excellence in exports of the products falling under the purview of the Council and gives recognition to the exporters in various categories of Man-made Fibre Textiles for their outstanding performance in exports. The awards are a public acknowledgement of the achievement of exporters which will serve as an inspiration to other members.