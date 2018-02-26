India’s oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has launched its annual issue on India's Best Business School Ranking – 2018 to cater to the growing requirements of such unbiased and well-researched information for millions of aspiring students and also their family members helping them to take the right decision while choosing the right B-School for their children.



In this annual edition, the rank of the institutes meticulously conferred after a thorough survey and research, provide an insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the various institutes and facilitates the stakeholders to make an informed choice. The rankings of the institutes not only provide an insight into the academic rigour of the institutes but also their educational methodology, the curricular, placements and the prevailing environment in the institutes, faculty-student ratio and infrastructure, among other factors. Furthermore, the every enriching view points of industry leaders and experts on the recent state of higher studies in management higher and the trends in the job market is set to provide the knowledge- students are usually bereft of.



DSIJ is confident that this edition would aspire students to secure a berth in one of the best institutions for quality management education in India. We are also sure that the edition will not only give students a comprehensive perceptive of the management studies scenario in our country, it will also provide relevant insights into practices that will enable students to gain a unique advantage in the race and help make informed choices.



Says Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode, “Choosing the best business school for any student is a big challenge as it entails high investments and plethora of schools to choose from. Our mission in this edition is to help students shorten this curve by identifying the Top 100 schools beyond the known IIMs.