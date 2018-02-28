Companies to sign an MoU to provide digital literacy training to 1000+ underserved people under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan – A part of the Digital India initiative

Will renew the MoU on the employee enhancement programme signed in 2017 to train 200+ more people on employability driven skills

Cvent, a leader in meetings, events and hospitality technology, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NASSCOM Foundation, the social arm of India’s apex IT – BPM industry body NASSCOM, to create and launch the Cvent India Launch Digital Literacy Training Programme. Under this programme, Cvent will empower people from the underserved community in the Delhi-NCR region with digital literacy skills. The MoU was signed by Mr. Shrikant Sinha, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation and Cvent’s Founder and Global CEO, Mr. Reggie Aggarwal.

NASSCOM Foundation’s CEO Mr. Shrikant Sinha, said. “We are glad to partner with Cvent to train young people – mostly first-generation learners from underserved communities — on key skills and make them employment ready for any IT-BPM company to hire. This is a win-win for both society and industry. Coupled with basic digital literacy skills, this programme is a great example of how CSR money can be used for the benefit of the community by empowering them with digital technology and creating more employment opportunities for the ever-expanding young population of our country.

Cvent through its CSR support will help train more than 1000 individuals on the digital literacy curriculum starting March 2018. The training will be provided at a digital literacy center in the Delhi-NCR region and will be in accordance with the guidelines set forth by MeitY. Action India has been chosen as the implementation partner for this programme.

Cvent and NASSCOM Foundation will also renew the MoU signed in 2017, under which they trained more than 100 young people from underserved background on employability driven skills. From the trained individuals, 73 have already been placed in the best of IT-BPM companies.

Reggie Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Cvent, who was in India to launch this pivotal project, said, “India has been the ‘secret sauce of Cvent’ for more than 10 years, and it’s been part of our DNA to reinvest in the country and people that have helped us grow at a global scale. We believe that it’s important for India to bridge the digital divide and give people the tools necessary for today’s economy. Our digital literacy programme, coupled with the employability programme, is Cvent’s way of giving back and contributing to India’s growth.”

Encouraged by the results from last year, Cvent and NASSCOM Foundation this year have doubled the target number of youth to be trained to more than 200. The beneficiaries will go through training as defined by the Sector Skill Council NASSCOM’s industry recognized Qualification Pack for CRM Voice QP 2210 and CRM Non-Voice QP 2211. The programme will also train the students on essentials such as oral and written communication, business etiquette, problem solving, time management, customer orientation, interview skills and other soft skills required to further enhance their employment opportunities. On completion, the qualified beneficiaries will be given industry recognized SSC NASSCOM certificates. Centum Learning – A leading global training organization has been chosen as the training partner for this initiative.

NASSCOM Foundation and Centum learning will further assist in placing the trained beneficiaries across the IT-BPM sector by organizing job role specific placement drives and job fairs.