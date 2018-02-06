Over 250 graduates felicitated in the ceremony

The program has provided employment to over 1000 students since inception

On January 23, the convocation ceremony for the third batch of HDFC Life’s Smart Achievers Program was held in Bangalore. More than 250 students who completed the program were felicitated. The HDFC Life Smart Achievers (SA) Program, a unique joint initiative initiated by HDFC Life, India’s leading private life insurance company, and Manipal Global, India’s leading learning solutions provider, has successfully completed placement of over 1000 students in the organisation.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Insurance is a year-long program that nurtures students, especially from Tier II and Tier III cities, into highly skilled insurance professionals through a robust and rigorous training program. The objective of the program is to provide domain expertise and enable the students to develop customer focused sales techniques with practical knowledge. This is done via a mix of classroom sessions, on-the-job training and a six-month-long internship schedule. On successful completion of the course, each candidate is offered a full time employment opportunity with HDFC Life.

From an initial batch of 18 interns in 2014, the program has grown today to a total of 39 batches, constituting 2701 Smart Achievers with an average of 76 candidates per batch in FY 17-18.

The graduates from the earlier batches have become employees of HDFC Life and around 400 of them have completed 3 years in the organization.

Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life said, “The life insurance sector needs trained professionals who understand the products and the business because they play a big role in reaching out to customers thereby enabling them to secure themselves financially over the long-term. The Smart Achievers program aims to build a specialised workforce that adds value to the life insurance industry. So far more than 1000 students have become full time employees of HDFC Life. I am happy that this initiative has enabled us to create employment opportunities for students across Tier II and Tier III cities.”

Mr. Ravi Panchanadan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Global Education Services, said, “We take pride in our association with HDFC Life. The Smart Achiever’s Program is a unique initiative that has worked wonders for HDFC Life by enabling it to expand its reach in the Tier II and Tier III markets with a highly trained and motivated sales team. We are confident that these Smart Achievers have acquired the necessary functional and behavioural skills that will help them perform well at their job and thereby help HDFC Life achieve its business objectives. We are glad to have been a part of this initiative and wish success to HDFC Life and the Smart Achievers.”