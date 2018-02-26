Single data protection solution combines the power of Commvault Software with high performance storage from INFINIDAT for primary and secondary storage use cases

Commvault and INFINIDAT can now provide this powerful solution to their customers through INFINIDAT’s partner and reseller ecosystem

Customers can “Try before they Buy” Commvault IntelliSnap Technology for one year through new promotional offer from INFINIDAT

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, and INFINIDAT, the market's leading independent provider of petabyte-scale data storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a single data protection solution to large enterprises for primary and secondary storage uses cases. Together, Commvault and INFINIDAT will help organizations protect data on-premises and in the cloud, increasing business agility, IT efficiency and reliability.

Through the partnership, INFINIDAT and its network of resellers can now sell and deliver Commvault® Software to customers at a time when large enterprises are facing increased data challenges fueled by the exponential growth in the amount of data they need to store, manage and analyze, and the ever increasing risk of security breaches.

INFINIDAT started selling its flagship InfiniBox® product in 2014 and most recently started shipping the Infinidat Backup Appliance. A single InfiniBox is capable of storing over 5 petabytes of data with a smaller carbon footprint than most petabyte scale arrays, and provides industry-leading performance and reliability. Unlike traditional enterprise solutions that rely on expensive flash hardware for performance, InfiniBox takes a software-centric approach, using machine learning algorithms to extract the highest performance and reliability out of standard hardware.

Commvault enables companies to successfully address their data challenges through its comprehensive data platform, which provides functionality to defend and rapidly recover data from a growing variety of threats, including ransomware. The Commvault Data Platform also provides customers with the flexibility they need to reliably manage data stored in the data center, in the cloud and on mobile devices.

By combining the power of Commvault Software with INFINIDAT storage arrays, customers gain a complete, highly-differentiated data protection solution that is fully integrated to protect large business critical applications and meet the most stringent backup and recovery performance SLAs.

“The combination of INFINIDAT’s leadership in delivering high performance storage systems and Commvault’s DNA in data backup makes this an undeniably strong customer proposition for enterprises dealing with extremely large volumes of data,” said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO, Commvault. “Our partnership to deliver a single data protection solution to large enterprises fits our industry sweet spot for helping petabyte-scale customers transform their IT architectures, while also extending our relationship with an innovative, enterprise-proven storage company.”



“Today’s partnership with Commvault enables large enterprise customers to leverage the combined power of a world-class data protection offering for the modern data center,” said Moshe Yanai, INFINIDAT Chairman and CEO. “This partnership will help solve traditional data protection challenges customers face, providing unmatched performance and reliability at scale and freeing up resources that allow enterprises to focus on their growth.”

Christie Digital, a global visual, audio and collaboration solutions company offering diverse solutions for business, entertainment and industry, has been leveraging Commvault Software with INFINIDAT for about a year to make it easier to recover from user-inflicted scenarios, increase reliability and reduce backup timeframes.

“By combining the power of Commvault and INFINIDAT, we have a single and fully integrated solution for delivering high performance backup SLAs that meet or exceed the requirements of our business,” said Scott Elliott, Senior Manager, Infrastructure, Christie Digital. “Time and time again, we have been able to shrug off ransomware and other attacks to get our servers back up and running in minutes – all while leveraging first-class storage from INFINIDAT managed by Commvault’s holistic data platform. As a result, Commvault and INFINIDAT give us that rock-solid assurance that our data is protected, freeing up IT’s attention to focus on our digital transformation initiatives.”

Customers Win with a 1-Year Promotion of Commvault IntelliSnap®

The new partnership between Commvault and INFINIDAT provides customers with the opportunity to install Commvault IntelliSnap®, a technology solution that makes snapshots more valuable and effective at protecting and recovering data, in conjunction with InfiniSnap, INFINIDAT’s solution that offers instantaneous recovery without any performance and time impact to an application. InfiniSnap is fully integrated with Commvault IntelliSnap technology to support advanced snap management and application consistency data protection, lowering cost for non-production copies.

"The joint solution from Commvault and INFINIDAT for delivering data protection solutions at petabyte scale is coming at a key inflection point in the industry,” said Vincent Chang, President at Arrosoft Solutions. “Our large customers are increasingly contending with the need to rapidly deliver modernized data protection solutions that are easier to implement, operate and deliver massive scale with high performance. We are delighted to bring the power of the joint innovation from Commvault and INFINIDAT in solving those toughest data protection challenges for our customers.”