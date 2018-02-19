Coca-Cola today announced that global music superstar, Jason Derulo, will be creating the sound track to its 2018 FIFA World Cup™ campaign.

Coca-Cola and Jason Derulo have teamed-up to create the Coca-Cola anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ – “Colors”. The song is a true collaboration between Coca-Cola and Jason Derulo and celebrates all of the vibrancy and excitement that comes with the arrival of the world’s biggest football tournament.

Ricardo Fort, VP of Global Sports Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company said, “We know that the FIFA World Cup is a global cultural and social phenomenon. Every four years, people are drawn to this event from all over the world due to the excitement and platform it provides. We believe that music and football are intrinsically linked by the passions they evoke so we are excited to welcome Jason to the team and can’t wait to bring this upbeat anthem to the world ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.”



"Colors" will become the sound track to fans' excitement for the tournament, as it begins playing across the world in the build-up to the kick off.

Jason Derulo added, “I was honored to work with Coca-Cola to create an anthem celebrating every team and their fans. ‘Colors’ represents the different flags and cultures from around the world and will get everyone moving to a unifying beat. I’m excited to finally tell the world about this partnership as the excitement builds for the FIFA World Cup.”



With the tournament fast approaching, the partnership with Derulo marks the latest chapter in the marketing campaign from Coca-Cola and follows the beverage brand’s signing of its first ever-virtual ambassador, Alex Hunter within EA FIFA 18 game, and the launch of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola.

“Colors” will be released on March 16th and a sneak peek of the behind the scenes content and snippets of the song can be found here – www.coca-colacompany.com/FIFA2018Anthem