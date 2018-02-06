Chitkara University is happy to share that its alumnus, Akshay Ahuja’s company Robochamps created history by organizing the world’s largest classroom on robotics at Inderdhanush auditorium, Panchkula on 31st January 2017. Over 1200 students walked in to witness the history of making live robots together. All of them walked out on a high holding certificate from Guinness World Record Book for being part of world’s most prominent class ever.

Akshay Ahuja had entrepreneurial spirit from the age of 19. In his second year at Chitkara University through CURIN (Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network) program, he undertook two projects – teaching school students’ basic circuits and electronic-related concepts. He had an opportunity to undergo six-week industrial training which was the turning point of his career. Today at the age of 23 he has made the university proud with his record-breaking achievements.

Chitkara University is known for its strategic, multidisciplinary research. With an extensive network of centers and institutes, researchers, staff, and students work across disciplines to extend the boundaries of knowledge. At CURIN various research centers build and sustain Chitkara University’s competitive advantage through leadership. Students get an opportunity to involve in cutting-edge research, explore new technologies to create highly efficient devices, developing ever-smarter applications, creating new materials and using wireless sensors networks that improve the country’s infrastructure and safety – and contributing to society through many other discoveries and innovations. The results of such a program are young achievers like Akshay Ahuja.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, graced as the chief guest of the record-breaking event of world’s biggest live robotics class. In this exciting event, Dr. Madhu Chitkara interacted with Haryana’s Google boy Kautilya Pandit. Along with Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Mr. Parmod Kumar, State Program Officer, Department of School Education, Haryana and Mr. N. K. Verma, Assistant Director of Academics were special guests to grace the event.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, “It gives us immense delight when we see our students grow to new heights before our eyes. A few years ago, we started working to revolutionize the Indian Education System, and the aim then was to bring thought leadership approach to every student. We have been successful in implementing world-class innovation program which gave the students an opportunity to go practical with their technical education. We at Chitkara University with pride-filled heart congratulate Akshay on his phenomenal achievement.”

Speaking on the Occasion, Mr. Akshay Ahuja said, “We created a world record in robotics with almost 1200+ kids of 50+ schools from 30+ cities. I thank Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University and Mr. Sumeer Walia, Director at Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship Education & Development and all distinguished guests for gracing the event. Special thanks to Chitkara University for making me what I am today.”