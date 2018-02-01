Continuing with its winning streak, Central Park recently won ‘Luxury Project of The Year’ at 10th Estate Awards organized by Franchise India at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The award was conferred to Mr. Bhaswar Paul, Head of Sales at Central Park Resorts by Ms. Ritu Marya – Editor-in-Chief, Franchise India.



The Estate Awards have been conceptualized to celebrate the real estate players and their successes in the field of innovation, design and excellence in the past year. Bringing together the key players in the market, the awards have played host to the Who's Who of real estate industry in the past.



Commenting on the win, Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, Managing Director, Central Park said, “We are both elated and humbled by the honour bestowed upon us at the Estate Awards. Such recognition encourages us to continuously pursue newer pinnacles of success in India’s vibrant real estate sector. The awards and accolades won by Central Park are a result of the customer first approach and dedication towards ensuring customer satisfaction through development of exemplary living spaces and services.”



Central Park, one of the fastest growing ultra-luxury realty brands in NCR is known for its concept living and an unrivalled expertise in translating elegant designs to desirable living spaces of global quality. An industry first concept living, Central Park Resorts at Sohna Road, Gurgaon offers a unique proposition of resort lifestyle where customers do not have to step out for anything except work. 20 acres of gorgeous, expansive undulating greens dotted by water bodies and fountains, stunning international tunnel driveway, zero vehicles on ground surface policy, a rich landscape of facilities for leisure and recreation for both the young and the young at heart, cafes’ and exotic gazebos serving gourmet delights makes it the most sought after luxury address in Gurgaon.