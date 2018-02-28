At Mobile World Congress, XMOS launched its VocalFusion™ Stereo Development Kit for the Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS). With this kit, XMOS presents the first linear mic array solution qualified by Amazon for far-field performance that supports stereo acoustic echo cancellation. In October 2017, XMOS launched its mono VocalFusion 4-Mic Dev Kit, also qualified by Amazon for AVS. Both kits integrate Infineon's high signal to noise ratio (SNR) XENSIV™ MEMS microphone IM69D130 to ensure the highest performance and reliability. With this announcement, XMOS now has more far-field qualified Amazon AVS Dev Kits than any other vendor.

"Our strategic partnership with Infineon, and the use of their high-performance microphones helps us to deliver outstanding far-field performance," said Mark Lippett, President and CEO of XMOS. "The combination of the XENSIV MEMS microphones and the XVF3500 voice processor delivers a class-leading user experience."

Infineon's high performance digital XENSIV™ MEMS microphone IM69D130 provides premium audio raw data, perfect to combine with XMOS's advanced audio signal processing algorithms to handle even most demanding scenarios. Using XENSIV™ MEMS microphones, far-field and whispered voice pick-up performance can be achieved with a signal to noise ratio of 69 dB, and exceptionally low distortion of less than 1% up to 128 dB sound pressure level.

The new VocalFusion stereo development kit features a VocalFusion XVF3500 voice processor which supports full duplex stereo-AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation). It is designed for developers working on Alexa-enabled stereo electronics, including smart TVs, soundbars, set-top boxes, digital media adapters, audio and visual equipment.

For details about the VocalFusion Stereo Development Kit for Amazon AVS please visit: www.xmos.com/stereoavs

For details about the Infineon XENSIV™ MEMS microphones please visit: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/sensor/silicon-microphone/