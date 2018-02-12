The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women
Vedica has received an overwhelming response, once again, from recruiters for its second batch of Scholars. They have graduated this year with offers from multinational companies, start-ups, and non-profit organisations. Roles offered range from Business Development Managers and Analysts to Consultants. Some of the major recruiters this year are Deloitte, KPMG, EY, MMTC-PAMP, Max Healthcare, Nestlé, SecureNow, FSSAI, Astrum and SoulTree. We have also placed Scholars in other upcoming organisations such as 1to1help and Anant National University. Average salaries offered to Vedica Scholars are above 8 lakhs INR, with many Scholars receiving offers well above 100% from their previous salaries.
A great testament of the value proposition at Vedica has been the return of last year’s recruiters back to campus. Nestlé, Max Healthcare, Albright Stonebridge Group, 9.9 Education hired in larger numbers than previous years. The list of recruiters continues to grow, and new reputed companies join the placements drive at Vedica every year.
Vedica is now inviting applications for the fourth batch of Scholars. Seats are filled on first come first serve basis. For more information about the programme or to apply to the Class of 2018-19, please visit www.vedicascholars.com.
Bhavna Bidani, Senior Manager – Marketing & Branding The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women, ,+91-9810506266 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : Sector wise split of recruitments at Vedica for the year 2016-17
