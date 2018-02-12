Vedica has received an overwhelming response, once again, from recruiters for its second batch of Scholars. They have graduated this year with offers from multinational companies, start-ups, and non-profit organisations. Roles offered range from Business Development Managers and Analysts to Consultants. Some of the major recruiters this year are Deloitte, KPMG, EY, MMTC-PAMP, Max Healthcare, Nestlé, SecureNow, FSSAI, Astrum and SoulTree. We have also placed Scholars in other upcoming organisations such as 1to1help and Anant National University. Average salaries offered to Vedica Scholars are above 8 lakhs INR, with many Scholars receiving offers well above 100% from their previous salaries.

A great testament of the value proposition at Vedica has been the return of last year’s recruiters back to campus. Nestlé, Max Healthcare, Albright Stonebridge Group, 9.9 Education hired in larger numbers than previous years. The list of recruiters continues to grow, and new reputed companies join the placements drive at Vedica every year.



Vedica offers comprehensive placement support and guarantees an appropriate placement and fit to every Scholar. With its promise to the employers that every Vedica Scholar will be the right blend of strong values, skills and knowledge, the programme aims to equip women to overcome challenges and navigate their workplace.



Vedica Scholars Programme for Women is an 18-month, re-imagined professional certificate in management practice and leadership based in New Delhi. Vedica’s curriculum has been crafted to expectations of the employers today. With management practice at its core, the curriculum is integrated with diverse modules in liberal arts, communication skills and leadership.



Through the course of the Programme, Vedica Scholars acknowledge a deep personal and professional transformation. Employers recognise the Scholars for their attitude, work ethic, benchmark professionalism and their aspiration to reach their fullest potential – the Vedica values that set them apart from their peers.

Vedica is now inviting applications for the fourth batch of Scholars. Seats are filled on first come first serve basis. For more information about the programme or to apply to the Class of 2018-19, please visit www.vedicascholars.com.