BMW India

A unique concept combining luxurious spaciousness, long distance comfort of a luxury sedan and modern functionality in an alluring coupé style.

Plenty of room in the rear for the greatest demands: Elevated seat position, electrically adjustable rear seats with enhanced comfort, Rear Seat Entertainment Experience, a two-part panorama glass roof and ambient lighting.

Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was launched today at the Auto Expo 2018. Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary sportsman, unveiled the elegant, versatile and generously spacious, first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in a locally-produced petrol variant, the BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line, and can be booked at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The diesel variant for the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will be launched later in 2018.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The truly distinctive first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo demonstrates an exclusive stand-alone concept invented by BMW that makes a striking statement wherever it goes. It combines an exceptionally spacious interior with maximum comfort, without compromising on its trademark driving pleasure. And it presents a design that perfectly balances out dynamics and aesthetics. With so much uniqueness and confident elegance, every moment is a source of joy and every sense rewarded. The longest journey is just short enough in the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.”



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in an exclusive Sport Line design that celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty styling. The spotlight is on the car’s dynamic character and the numerous trim elements in high-gloss black, special colours in the interior and sport leather steering.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

The modern design of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a true eye-catcher. The generously sized long bonnet gives a distinctive and powerful appearance to the car. The frameless windows, the coupé-style low roofline and large automatic tailgate convey elegance and sporting flair. The rear design makes the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo appear even more attractive. The active rear spoiler provides visual lightness and reduces lift at touring speeds.



The interior impresses with an accomplished balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxurious comfort. Together with an elevated seat position and generously proportioned interior, it ensures first-class comfort. Thanks to clever use of space, the rear compartment provides three comfortable, full-sized seats with generous legroom and headroom. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to optimised noise insulation, a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated adjustable rear seats with comfort cushions for headrest and electrically operated sunblinds for rear side window. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 1,800 litres thanks to a 40/20/40 split. Even with rear seats fully occupied, the boot still offers 610 litres of space.



Sport Line brings extra prominence to the exterior with its striking sporty design features in high-gloss black. The boldly designed kidney grille slats and the Air Breather reinforce the sporting character. Interior details such as the Sport Seats with higher side bolsters, illuminated doorsill finishers with 'Sport Line' designation and the multi-function sport leather steering wheel create a dynamic ambience. As a distinctive feature, the key is designed with chrome high-gloss detailing.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo breaks the innovation barrier with game-changing technologies. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Besides fuel level and service-related information, the colour display can also indicate whether the car’s doors, windows and panoramic glass sunroof are closed or not. Further highlights include the Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill to welcome passengers in glamorous style.



Every BMW pushes the frontiers of technology and innovation. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is equipped with an extensive range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the Multifunctional Instrument Display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. The Rear-Seat Entertainment system guarantees great entertainment. It includes two 10.2'' colour screens behind the front-seat backrests, a BluRay player, HDMI connection for mobiles, as well as various connections for MP3 players and game consoles.



The innovative petrol engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, it blends maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW 630i produces an output of 190 kW / 258 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.3 seconds.



The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.



Overwhelming driving comfort of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a result of the BMW Driving Experience Control. It enables the driver to choose between different driving modes to suit diverse driving conditions – Sport, Comfort, Comfort+ Eco Pro and Adaptive. The adaptive 2-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling not only provides supreme ride comfort but also sharpens the car’s dynamics.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo provides unparalleled performance with cutting-edge safety. BMW’s exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and emergency spare wheel.



With BMW EfficientDynamics, the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is equipped with the most comprehensive technology package to reduce fuel consumption and enhance performance. Aerodynamic excellence and accompanying reduction in fuel consumption is enhanced by host of measures such as active air flap control for BMW kidney grill, air curtains, air breathers and an automatically extending rear spoiler. Additional features such as 50:50 weight distribution, low centre of gravity, intelligent lightweight construction, automatic start/stop function, ECO PRO mode, brake energy regeneration, electric power steering and more, aid these measures.



BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. These service packages cover all routine service and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres. These include original BMW parts required for routine service work irrespective of how many times the service is done. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that covers the car additionally from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Thus, the car is covered for warrantable repairs for up to six years without any mileage limitations. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in a petrol variant, the BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line, which is locally-produced. The diesel variant for the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will be launched later in 2018.



The ex-showroom price of the BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line is INR 58,90,000.



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in the following metallic paintworks: Glacier Silver and Mediterranean Blue.



The range of fine upholstery combinations in the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has Leather Dakota as standard and includes Canberra Beige exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Canberra Beige and Cognac exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Black.



Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official