Kore.ai Inc., a leader in conversational AI solutions for the enterprise sector, today announced the release of Bots Platform 6.1, which comes with features that promise to deliver a whole new experience of bot building for global companies. Sporting a new look and feel, the latest version of Bot Builder enables enterprises to get things done quicker and easier, and empowers them to better analyze how well their chatbots are performing against user expectations.

As conversational computing becomes mainstream, chatbot platforms are expected to deliver more, by handling multiple tasks with greater analytics. Kore.ai’s new platform has features for supporting bot-to-bot communication via universal bots, enabling better natural language processing (NLP), facilitating deeper understanding of bot performance, and delivering greater efficiencies in terms of handling multiple intents in a single sentence or more intuitive user interface. In addition, the platform now supports 22 digital, IVR and voice assistant channels – so a single bot defined once can be instantly deployed across all channels with channel specific configurations as needed.

More than 75 of the Fortune 2,000 companies and an increasing ecosystem of developers wanting to develop bots on our platform will benefit from this new release.

"Our promise has always been to design an end-to-end platform, running in the cloud or on-prem, creating secure, smart, conversational and quick-to-market bots for enterprises. We’ve bolstered our Kore Bots Platform with rich new capabilities for enterprises, and are also bringing in fresh thinking into how AI-powered conversational solutions could be engineered better for specific industries. To advise us on how to create strategic digital value through great customer engagement, we are expanding our team. I am thrilled to welcome Devendra Kumar (DK) Sharma, former CIO of Citigroup International, into the Kore.ai family as a strategic advisor,” said Raj Koneru, CEO and founder of Kore.ai.

Florida-based DK Sharma will be part of Kore.ai’s advisory board, he said. DK is the CEO of a financial services startup that focuses on delivering Speciality Finance / lending solutions with a mission to Democratize Access to Affordable Credit.

Accepting his appointment, DK said, “Kore.ai has a powerful and unique combination: the unlimited potential for growth and strategic relevance in an emerging technology space, and a culture that Raj has fostered of collaboration, diversity, respect, and innovation. I could not be more excited to join Kore.ai as a strategic advisor.”

The Kore Bots Platform 6.1.0 Features

