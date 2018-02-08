The new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport, the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) was launched in India today.



The new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport is available at BMW dealerships across India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW established the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) segment with the introduction of the BMW X6 and still continues its remarkable success story. The new BMW X6 xDrive35i combines the solid stance of an X model with the sportiness of a coupé. The M Sport package takes the dynamic aura of the BMW X6 to a whole new dimension. With the launch of the BMW X6 in a petrol variant, we are presenting a balanced portfolio with the choice of both diesel and petrol engines to suit all our customer requirements.”



The striking sports activity coupé confidently rules the road and is destined to stand out everywhere it goes. The M Sport package bestows the masculine character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.



The new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport.

The extrovert design of the new BMW X6 with M Sport package conveys a dynamic impression at first sight. The 20" M light alloy wheels fit in seamlessly with the design, as does the M Aerodynamics package with its distinctive front apron, enlarged air inlets and side sills with additional character line. The characteristic ‘M’ badge on front wings and M designation on the doorsill strip further accentuate the sporty appearance. The Adaptive LED Headlights complete the dynamic look. The automatic operation of tailgate adds to the convenience quotient. Thanks to the adaptive M suspension, the driving dynamics perfectly measure up to the sporty exterior.



The M Sport package creates an exciting interior atmosphere. Elegant electronically adjustable sports seats in leather upholstery have a memory function and offer the driver and front passenger optimum lateral support. The M leather steering wheel features convenient multifunction buttons and integrated gearshift paddles. Doorsill finishers with M logo, BMW Individual headliner in anthracite and aluminum hexagon interior trim finishers complete the exclusive M Sport package. BMW Head-Up display facilitates relaxed driving with complete concentration on the road ahead. Ambient light creates a cosy atmosphere in the interior and features vicinity illumination in the exterior door handles.



The innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. The three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X6 xDrive35i produces an output of 225 kW / 306 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,200 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.4 seconds.



For greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Sport Steptronic automatic transmission in the new BMW X6 xDrive35i performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. The driver can also take over manual control or gear changes using shift paddles. The launch control function delights drivers with sporty ambitions.



The Adaptive M suspension extracts even more driving dynamics potential. The sport suspension settings with tuned dynamic dampers and air suspension on the rear axle deliver exceptionally sporty driving characteristics.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. With xDrive and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), the vehicle remains directionally stable and distributes drive power flexibly between the two axles for optimum grip and safety.



The new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, Hill Descent Control (HDC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.



BMW EfficientDynamics doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+) to suit diverse driving conditions.



The comprehensive range of BMW ConnectedDrive features numerous driver assistance systems, pioneering infotainment and unique connectivity. The new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport includes the next generation BMW iDrive (on-board Driver Information System) with handwriting recognition, BMW Navigation Touch (integrated Global Positioning System – GPS) with a 26 cm colour display and 3D maps, 16 loud speakers with 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, host of BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth / USB devices. Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front along with rear view camera come as standard features. The full-colour BMW Head-Up Display enables all relevant information directly in the driver’s field of vision.



The ex-showroom price of the new BMW X6 xDrive35i M Sport is INR 94,15,000.



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The new BMW X6 xDrive35i is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork. The new BMW xDrive35i is available in BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line or the optional BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium Satinated.



The upholstery is available in Leather Dakota in the combinations of Terra | Black, Canberra Beige | Canberra Beige, Coral Red | Black, Ivory White | Black, Cognac | Black, Black | Black.

