The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé were launched in India today.



The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé are available at BMW dealerships across India as completely built-up units (CBU) from today onwards.



For added sportiness and enhanced dynamics, both high-performance cars will be available with Competition Package as standard.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “M is the most powerful letter in the world. For generations, BMW M GmbH has been combining thoroughbred motor racing genes with uncompromised everyday usability. Inside an M, the driver becomes one with the vehicle for an adrenaline-steeped experience. The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé embody everything that is distinctive about BMW M. They demonstrate the perfect combination of high-performance sports car engineering with everyday practicality.”



The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé deliver superior performance with M Twin power turbo high-revving, straight six-cylinder engine and an all-embracing lightweight design concept complemented by uncompromising high-quality and elegant ambience.



The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé.

The design of the new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé immediately casts a spell on its beholder. The M bonnet Powerdome echoes the athleticism of a sports car and the new hexagonal Adaptive LED headlights are a beacon of innovative design. The carbon roof’s striking roofline emphasizes the M design’s dynamic contours. The diffuser and the new L-shaped rear lights with full-LED technology convey power and purpose.



The Competition Package for the new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé is topped off by extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior trim. The high-gloss Black finish has been applied to the side window trim, window recess finishers, exterior mirror frames, BMW kidney grille, the side gills and the model badge on the tail. The exhaust system of both the BMW M models comes with two twin tailpipes and an innovative flap concept. The Package also includes the M sports exhaust system with black chrome tailpipes. It features 19” M light alloy wheels with double-spoke styling in Black as standard along with the 20” light alloy wheels with Star-spoke styling.



The athletic interior is defined by classic M driver orientation and perfectly crafted materials. An impressive cockpit with round instruments in new chrome elements with the hallmark M design, M leather steering wheel with shift paddles and color-contrast stitching ensure perfect ergonomics and command of the vehicle – even in the most dynamic situations. Other numerous M elements like M entry sills, M gearshift lever are absolute eye-catchers. The Competition Package includes special lightweight M sport seats with cut-out that combine perfect support under extremely hard driving with exceptional comfort on long journeys. Seat belts with woven-in BMW M stripes cap off an extremely sporty interior.



The three-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine blends the best of two worlds: a high-revving character capable of up to 7000 rpm and superior power culminating in peak torque of 550 Nm. The Competition Package increases the engine output to 331 kW / 450 hp. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/hr is achieved in just 4 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. Top speed can be further enhanced to 280 km/hr with the optional BMW M Driver’s Package.



The seven-speed M dual-clutch transmission with Drivelogic is an innovative dual-clutch system specially designed for the high-revving BMW M engine. It enables extremely fast gear changes without any loss of traction. The shift paddles on the M leather steering wheel put all seven gears at your fingertips for absolute control.



The Competition Package also includes Adaptive M Suspension, which has been extensively tuned to enhanced performance and handling. It features new springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, along with reconfigured driving modes (Comfort, Sport and Sport+).The standard Active M Differential on the rear axle and DSC Dynamic Stability Control have likewise been configured to match the upgraded dynamics.



The all-new BMW M3 Sedan and the all-new BMW M4 Coupé come with a package of intelligent safety features aimed at minimizing risk with air bags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic mode and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).



Both M models deliver maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance/fuel consumption ratio thanks to EfficientDynamics measures such as Intelligent Lightweight Construction, Automatic Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Regeneration, Electric Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies.



The BMW ConnectedDrive services onboard the new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé provide the driver with a wide range of information, entertainment and service features. It includes the next generation BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information System) with touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (integrated Global Positioning System – GPS) with 22.35 cm colour display with touch functionality and 3D maps, full-colour BMW Head-Up Display with M-specific views, Connectivity through Bluetooth / USB devices, optional Wireless charging function, BMW Apps, optional Apple Car Play and Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front along with rear view camera.



The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

The new BMW M3 Sedan : INR 1,30,20,000

The new BMW M4 Coupé : INR 1,33,05,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks: Black Sapphire, Silverstone, Mineral White, Mineral Grey, Austin Yellow, Yas Marina Blue and Sakhir Orange and Azurite Black metallic, Champagne Quartz metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic, Smoked topaz metallic and BMW Individual special paintwork Frozen Black metallic, BMW Individual Special Paintwork Frozen Brilliant White metallic and BMW Individual special paintwork Frozen Red II metallic



The range of fine upholstery combinations in BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé are cloth/leather combination Carbon structure Anthracite | Black and optional upholstery Leather 'Merino', with extended contents Silverstone | Black, Leather 'Merino', with extended contents Sakhir Orange | Black, Leather 'Merino', with extended contents Black | Black, Full leather 'Merino' Silverstone | Black, Full leather 'Merino' Sakhir Orange | Black, Full leather 'Merino' Black | Black.



Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia