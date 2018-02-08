The new original BMW Lifestyle Collection includes a wide range of new clothing, accessories and luggage with sporty elegance and distinctive styling.

Original BMW Lifestyle Collection on sale at BMW pavilion.

BMW India has launched its latest range of original BMW Lifestyle Collection for automotive enthusiasts in India. The BMW Lifestyle Collection includes a wide range of new clothing, accessories and robust luggage series. The exciting collection includes the latest offerings from the international market, now available at all BMW dealerships across the country.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Agility, dynamism, power, precision – the new BMW Lifestyle Collection visibly conveys the philosophy of BMW Group. The new collection cuts a dynamic figure with its exuberant designs and the highest quality standards.



For those who want to extend this experience beyond the road, the BMW Lifestyle Collection is a perfect way to experience the typical BMW dynamism and lifestyle at its best.”



The BMW Lifestyle Collection – a statement of sporty elegance.

BMW Lifestyle products are made using contemporary designs, quality materials and a love for detail. Unparalleled quality and craftsmanship is guaranteed in every purchase. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles in categories such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection.



The new edition of the BMW M Collection clearly mirrors the special dynamism and power of the famous automobiles from BMW M. Black is the defining colour of this collection.

With its exclusive BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW Lifestyle is defining the latest trend by turning the clock back to the 1970s. Comprising beautifully finished classics, like the BMW Motorsport T-Shirt Heritage with its eye-catching old-style BMW Motorsport logo and the BMW Motorsport Sunglasses Heritage in retro look with blue-grey graduated lenses, the collection is sure to delight both vintage and logo mania fans and BMW Classic enthusiasts in equal measure.



With high-fashion products such as the stylish ladies jumpsuit or the ladies top made of a soft, flexible material, the BMW i Collection demonstrates how the world of automobile sustainability and premium quality are effortlessly combined. Pioneering combinations of material and a future-driven design language also characterize the BMW i accessories and leather goods, and underline the company’s claim to be ahead of its time.



Golf is about getting things right. This applies to the equipment as much as it does to playing the game. The BMW Golfsport Collection satisfies these expectations with contemporary designs and premium materials selected for their ability to deliver function. BMW Golfsport Collection offers an exclusive selection of sporty, elegant outfits such as the BMW Golfsport Polo Shirt or the BMW Golf Functional Jacket and functionally adept equipment replete with clever features.



‘Montblanc for BMW’ Special Edition is a unique collection of Montblanc products selected exclusively for BMW. This collection reflects the many facets of contemporary luxury with high-quality materials, extraordinary quality, thoughtful design and superior functions. The special collection celebrates not only the two corporations’ shared passion for quality and craftsmanship, it also marks the beginning of a partnership that aims to become a symbol of contemporary luxury.



For over 60 years, BMW has demonstrated its expertise in the development of modern, high-quality bicycles. The BMW Bike Collection stands for versatility and quality. The bike range includes BMW Kids Bike and the BMW Cruise Bike Junior for children. The BMW All Mountain Bike is the perfect companion for lovers of difficult terrain, while the BMW Cruise Bike is perfect for rides in the city. The BMW Trekking Bike offers a sporty alternative with its hub dynamo, sturdy luggage rack and integrated bicycle pump. In addition to the different bicycle models, the BMW Bike Collection offers matching equipment such as helmets, water bottles, bicycle locks, or a practical bike backpack.



The BMW Iconic Collection combines exclusive materials and precision workmanship into timelessly elegant accessories. Attractively styled wristwatches, high-quality wool plaid products and fine leather goods – each item is an expression of an extraordinary lifestyle.



More attractive products can be found in the new BMW Kids Collection. Scaled down, ride-on BMW models and a variety of games offer lots of exciting highlights for young members of the family.



In the BMW Miniatures Collection too, a number of new models will arrive in 2018. With vintage cars such as the BMW 328, iconic automobiles of today such as the new BMW 7 Series or classics of the future such as the BMW i8, the BMW Miniatures fascinate in every detail.



Alongside new styles, the signature features of the new BMW Collection include innovative tailoring and clever detailing. With its contrasting cyclamen flat seams, for example, the ladies’ version of the BMW Knit Sweater is a stylish eye-catcher. The tonal flat seams and left chest pocket add a modern twist to the design of the Men’s Sweater.



An array of new watches joins the BMW Collection. Sporty features merge effortlessly with sophisticated appeal. Thanks to a large variety of different designs, there is a model to suit everyone’s taste.



BMW Lifestyle has added items to the successful BMW Luggage Collection. With the BMW Garment Bag and the BMW Duffle Bag, it is easier than ever to travel comfortably yet in style. The BMW Luggage Collection offers bag options for every occasion and is ideal for both business trips and weekend getaways.



Owning a BMW is more than just a purchase, it is a lifestyle statement. The Lifestyle collection of clothing and accessories allows the best look both on and off the road.



