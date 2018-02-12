CA Technologies
CA Technologies (NASDAQ: CA) today revealed results following a global survey of more than 1,200 IT leaders around the topic of secure software development. The study confirmed the growing need for security to be embedded at every level of software development for organizations to succeed. Conducted by IT industry analyst firm Freeform Dynamics, the new report titled, “Integrating Security into the DNA of Your Software Lifecycle,” highlighted that 91% of Indian businesses’ security approaches have moved from a post-production stage to an integral part of every phase of the software development lifecycle.
“Digitization of businesses is putting the spotlight on the need for enhanced security measures to address exposure to cyber threats. Our survey findings highlighted Indian CXOs increased focus on incorporating security at an early stage of software development and make it an integral part of the process,” said Stephen Miles, Chief Technology Officer APJ, CA Technologies. “Security is increasingly a business enabler. Coupled with Intelligent IT – the use of AI, machine learning and analytics to make better, more informed decisions – it can dramatically change the way that business is done,” he added.
Survey Methodology
The global online survey of 1,279 senior IT and business executives (575 in Asia Pacific) was sponsored by CA Technologies and conducted by industry analyst firm Freeform Dynamics Intelligence Unit in July 2017. It was augmented by in-depth telephone interviews with key industry executives. The Asia Pacific countries surveyed were Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea.
