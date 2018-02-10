The sixth edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) will be flagged off on February 11, 2018 from Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The event has been recognized by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. In this edition, the event will be run across three categories:

Half Marathon – 21.097 km;

Green Run – 10 km and

Fun Run – 4 km.

A Smart City is one which has Smart Citizens, who are not just health conscious but also follow a fit lifestyle, explains Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities. “Thane, as one of the fastest growing urban conglomerations in India, will put its ‘health consciousness’ on display, with the large participation in the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017,” he added. The event, which will be flagged off by Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Group, will commence from Hiranandani Estate, Thane on 11 February 2018, under the aegis of Athletics Federation of India.

“Participating in the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon is not about winning or losing, it is about the passion and effort one would put into a fit and healthy lifestyle,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. The event will showcase the aspect of being fit and healthy, and from that perspective, promote community living; the community is made up of residents and the activities that bring them together, he adds.

The amount collected through registrations during the past half marathons has been donated to charitable institutions like Ruhi (associated with Tata Memorial Hospital), Jaipur Foot, Mumbai Mobile Creches, Concern India, Oxfam and Buniyaad.

“This year, the Charity Partners are Goonj and Rotary Club of Thane Green City,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “Since this year we have Goonj as our Charity Partner, we have told the runners, if you have any old books or clothes to donate, please do so,” he adds.

“Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2018 is an initiative to awaken residents of not jujst Thane but also neighboring cities like Navi Mumbai and Panvel about the importance of maintaining their health and lifestyle. With busy schedules, work pressure and hectic lifestyles, we see that citizens tend to neglect their health. The ‘Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2018’, for actual participants as also the spectators who will cheer the runners, promotes a healthy life for residents,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.

The event will showcase being fit and healthy, and from that perspective, seeks to promote sports-related activities in not just Thane, but also at the integrated township, Hiranandani Estate. “Here at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, we have created ‘community living’. It goes beyond the aspect of homeowners merely being neighbours,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “It is being part of something larger – a community comprising residents of a township who will share a very special relationship with being fit, with each other and with nature. I co-relate community living with being close to nature. At the integrated townships we have created, be it Hiranandani Gardens in Powai or Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the focus is on creating living spaces amidst greenery, and not merely include greenery in living spaces. The same has been replicated in Hiranandani Estate, Thane,” he adds. “It is a very different lifestyle which will be enjoyed by residents who will live within the community, and share the experience called life – much like the experience of participating in the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2018,” he points out.

More than just health consciousness, the event will also bring to the forefront the aspect of healthy living for not just Thaneites but for all residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).“Running solo or running in a group, all that matters is being healthy. I hope for all participants, this year’s HTHM 2018 will be a race well run,” concludes Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.