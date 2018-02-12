The sixth edition of the annual Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) was flagged off by Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & CMD, Hiranandani Group, on February 11, 2018 from Hiranandani Estate, Thane.



Speaking just before the flag-off, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani termed the event as an ideal example of ‘Running For Expression’. “No longer is the individual uni-dimensional,” he said. “Running is the expression of forbearance and a reflection of an individual’s conquering spirit. The Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon (HTHM) allows individuals to explore their multi-dimensional personality, helping create better individuals that in turn create better communities,” he said. The event, recognized by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, was be run across three categories:

Half Marathon – 21.097 km

Green Run – 10 km

Fun Run – 4 km

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani participated in the Green Run, and shared the enthusiasm of the participants through the 10 kms-long run. “Participating in the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon is not about winning or losing,” he said, after crossing the finishing line. “It is about the passion and effort one would put into a fit and healthy lifestyle. This annual event showcases being fit and healthy, and from that perspective, it promoted community living; the community is made up of residents and the activities that bring them together.”

The format of the event holds a message for the community – at the start line, the fastest runners line up in front, with the slower runners taking up the rear. “It is a lesson about living right. So, if one is not among the faster runners, being in the second half of the group ensures one doesn’t get passed by faster runners in the initial stage of the run, leading to a somewhat depressed feeling. Those who are slower runners are no slouches – they have trained hard and have their own targets – and, are a fun group to run along with, which is the important thing to understand – it is also about being part of a fun group. And, if one starts the race in the second half of the group, and finds one is actually passing other runners at one’s regular pace, that’s a very happy bonus,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.

Beyond the ‘bonus’, the amount collected through registrations during the past half marathons has been donated to charitable institutions like Ruhi (associated with Tata Memorial Hospital), Jaipur Foot, Mumbai Mobile Creches, Concern India, Oxfam and Buniyaad. This year, the Charity Partners are Goonj and Rotary Club of Thane Green City. Since this year Goonj is the Charity Partner, the runners were encouraged to donate any old books or clothes.

At the finish line, declaring the winners as also congratulating them had entertainment personality Mandira Bedi along with Dr Niranjan Hiranandani doing the honors.

“The Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, as an annual event, has been an initiative to awaken residents of not just Thane but also neighboring cities like Navi Mumbai and Panvel about the importance of maintaining their health and lifestyle. With busy schedules, work pressure and hectic lifestyles, we see that citizens tend to neglect their health. The ‘Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2018’, for actual participants as also the spectators who cheered the runners, promoted a healthy life for the community and residents,” concluded Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.