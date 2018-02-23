EO CARES the flagship program of EO Bengaluru, organized the much-awaited start-up night on 16th February 2018 at the Taj Westend. The EO CARES Cohort 2018 culminated at the event that gathered upto 130 attendees including EO global and local community, startups and prominent influencers in the startup eco-system.



This years’ event was split into two parts to maximize learning and networking benefits for member startups. The first part of the event had two sessions; a masterclass on angel investing by Mumbai Angels, and a session on Innovation and Startup Partnership with PwC. The second part of the event had the Big Pitch from the Top 5 Finalists, an insightful keynote & debate learning session from Sequoia Capital and Blume Ventures, on building an unstoppable VC eco-system. It was followed by a presentation by Yogesh Suresh, a student entrepreneur, founder of H.O.P.E pens, and the winner of EO Bengaluru Global Student Entrepreneur Awards 2018.

The top 5 promising startups, from over 30+ applications, shared their breakthrough stories through a 3-minute presentation to the jury that included G V Ravishankar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital, Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, Chetan Anand, Director, Startup Partnerships, Tax and Regulatory Services at PwC and Chandni Jafri, CEO of Mumbai Angels, during the Big Pitch. This was followed by a short Q&A session between the panel and the audience, after which the Jury deliberated on the winner of the Grand Jury Award, while the 80+ EO members base voted in a live polling session to arrive at the Members’ Choice Award winner. The Awards culminated with interactions and curators’ showcase at the periphery.

Siddharth Reddy, Chair EO CARES & Managing Director BI WORLDWIDE India, said, “EO CARES has become a great platform for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and nurture their business ideas and innovations through their interactions with Bangalore’s top entrepreneurs and members of EO Bangalore chapter. We look to take Bengaluru’s thriving start-up ecosystem to great heights with this growing community.”



Here are the Top 5 Finalists who pitched their ground-breaking innovation and ideas, during the EO CARES 2017-18 Cohort Awards Night, and the big winners of the Grand Jury and Members’ Choice Awards.



STARTUPS INDUSTRY/SECTOR EO CARES 2017-18 WINNERS’ AutoVRse Virtual/Augmented Reality and

3D Integration Cosine Labs P Ltd IoT – Home Automation ITILITE Technologies P Ltd Travel Technology Winner of the Members’ Choice Award nFactorial Analytical Sciences HR Analytics Winner of the Grand Jury Award Tapchief Marketplace for Professional Services and Consultancy



The winners of the program get a 6-month mentorship from PwC under their start-up partnership program sponsored by EO Bengaluru.