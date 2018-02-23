BI WORLDWIDE
EO CARES the flagship program of EO Bengaluru, organized the much-awaited start-up night on 16th February 2018 at the Taj Westend. The EO CARES Cohort 2018 culminated at the event that gathered upto 130 attendees including EO global and local community, startups and prominent influencers in the startup eco-system.
The top 5 promising startups, from over 30+ applications, shared their breakthrough stories through a 3-minute presentation to the jury that included G V Ravishankar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital, Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, Chetan Anand, Director, Startup Partnerships, Tax and Regulatory Services at PwC and Chandni Jafri, CEO of Mumbai Angels, during the Big Pitch. This was followed by a short Q&A session between the panel and the audience, after which the Jury deliberated on the winner of the Grand Jury Award, while the 80+ EO members base voted in a live polling session to arrive at the Members’ Choice Award winner. The Awards culminated with interactions and curators’ showcase at the periphery.
Siddharth Reddy, Chair EO CARES & Managing Director BI WORLDWIDE India, said, “EO CARES has become a great platform for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and nurture their business ideas and innovations through their interactions with Bangalore’s top entrepreneurs and members of EO Bangalore chapter. We look to take Bengaluru’s thriving start-up ecosystem to great heights with this growing community.”
|Image Caption : (L-R) Siddharth Reddy, Chair EO CARES, Chandni Jafri, CEO Mumbai Angels, Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, G V Ravishankar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital, Chetan Anand, Director, Start-up Partnerships, PwC, Syed Sultan Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Learner, LXL Ideas
