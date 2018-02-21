Positive sentiment, coupled with options to make a good investment decision, this is what home seekers expected at the Hiranandani Pavilion during ‘CREDAI – MCHI PROPERTY 2018 THANE’, the 17th Real Estate And Housing Finance Expo, which was held from 8 to 11 February 2018. “The Hiranandani Pavilion, which offered on-going and ready possession options, which were show-cased for the discerning home seeker looking to buy property that adds value to lifestyle,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Group. “Discerning home seeking visitors to the Hiranandani Pavilion at the expo have lined up site visits, and our sales team said most of the ‘leads’ would become ‘actual home buyers’ over the coming weeks – and with good reason,” he added.



High-end construction coupled with architecture of global standards makes property options from the Hiranandani Group ideal for those seeking to buy property that offers not just high quality and standards of construction, but also community living, making it an attractive proposition. “At the ‘CREDAI – MCHI PROPERTY 2018 THANE’, the Hiranandani Group had some great offerings for this segment,” he added. The projects showcased during previous editions of the ‘CREDAI – MCHI PROPERTY THANE’ were well received, and we have received a similar response this time as well, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “Home seekers looking to buy a home in Hiranandani Estate, Thane seek high-end luxury real estate. Obviously, the projects on offer from ‘Brand Hiranandani’ at such property expos meet the high expectations.”



“As a residential destination, Thane is ‘rocking’, offering a lifestyle that home seekers find attractive. Given that the IT and ITeS sector in Thane is thriving, discerning home seekers opting for a home in our projects in Thane will experience the ‘walk to work and walk back home’ option, given the relocation of Mumbai’s BFSI, IT sector as also corporate entities to Thane,” he added.



Brand Hiranandani have been pioneers in leveraging futuristic technology, innovative design and precision engineering’ and have created world-class residential and commercial complexes as also mixed-use eco-friendly and green townships, which have gone on to become landmarks. The focus on creation of integrated townships has helped the Hiranandani Group companies usher in an era highlighted by a higher standard of living and influenced by global trends, and this translated into excellent options for those home seekers visiting the ‘CREDAI – MCHI PROPERTY 2018 THANE’, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.



While Hiranandani Estate, Thane has evolved into a high-end residential realty hot-spot, the Hiranandani Pavilion at the Expo offered some of the best real estate options. These included Hiranandani Estate and One Hiranandani Park, the main Focus was on ‘ready to move in’ homes. These included the Buildings:

Phillipa Cardinal Senina 1 BHK's in The Walk Sector, as also Available Flats in Rodas Enclave (3 BHK, 4 BHK & 5 BHK configurations)

Apart from these, two new launched buildings:

Athena and Barca

For the Budget Segment, on offer were ‘Solitaire Studio Apartments’ and for smaller offices, the product on offer was ‘Solus’, he added.



Projects by the Hiranandani Group in Thane are located in picturesque locations, blessed by Mother Nature, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “Add to that infrastructure which enhances lifestyles, and you have residential real estate options that offer discerning home seekers some of the best options. Ideal options for the discerning home seeker,” he said, “would be residential real estate destinations which attract home seekers across residential realty segments and apartment sizes. These can be considered to be ‘hot and happening’ residential realty hot-spots, and Hiranandani Estate, Thane is an apt example,” he added.



The Hiranandani Group has ushered in an era marked by higher standards of living and global lifestyles. Explaining the concept in content of the property expo, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani pointed out that being ‘ISO 9001 – 2000 certified’ meant the Hiranandani Group had a clear vision to go beyond just creating ‘living spaces’. "The Hiranandani Group created integrated townships and lifestyle patterns, and in effect, this has become the face of the new generation; our offerings reflect the collective psyche of a vibrant India's energy, drive and vitality," he explained. "The projects we showcased at ‘CREDAI – MCHI PROPERTY 2018 THANE’, spoke the language of a new passion, of affluence and of happiness, that begin with an individual and culminate into the well-being of the residents. Discerning home-seekers opted for prime projects by Brand Hiranandani during CREDAI – MCHI Property 2018 Thane," concluded Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.