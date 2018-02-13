The year 2018 started off on a cheerful note for job seekers as talent demand jumped by 3% in January. Compared to last year (between January 2017 and January 2018) this year has registered a 2% increase in overall talent demand.



RecruiteX – a hiring trend report by recruitment portal TimesJobs – noted that with overall job market witnessing a rise of 3% in January 2018, key industries and functional areas also posted a significant rise in demand. Across experience segments, demand was highest for fresh talent with experience of up to 2 years.



Industry-wise analysis: Petrochemicals sees maximum growth



The petrochemicals sector in India registered 14% rise in hiring in January 2018, followed by 11% rise in talent demand in the infrastructure sector. The travel and hospitality sector saw a 7% rise in talent demand.



“Booming demand for niche skill sets saw organisations increasingly look at fresh talent who fits the bill. According to news reports, hiring is expected to remain optimistic for 2018 in line with projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.2% this year, and the rise in recruitment index for January 2018 clearly indicates expected growth. While petrochemicals and infrastructure take the lead this month, we expect IT, healthcare, BFSI and automobiles sector to also witness significant growth in coming months”, said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs & TechGig.



Functional area analysis: Quality control professionals in demand



Quality control professionals witnessed 14% rise in demand in January 2018, followed by biotechnology and pharmaceuticals professionals which witnessed a 13% rise in talent demand. Entertainment, media and journalism profile witnessed 11% rise in demand on month-on-month analysis.



Location-wise analysis: Vadodara records the highest demand



Among key locations, Vadodara recorded the highest rise in talent demand of 6% as per the latest RecruiteX report. Mumbai and Pune saw a hike of 5% in the talent demand. Bengaluru and Hyderabad posted 3% rise in talent demand.



Experience-wise analysis: Professionals with up to 2 years of experience in demand



Hiring for professionals with 0-2 years of experience witnessed the highest rise in demand during January 2018. They witnessed 7% rise in demand, followed by professionals with 5-10 years of experience, who posted 3% rise in demand.



Key highlights of the report are:

Top hiring sectors Petrochemicals Infrastructure Travel & Hospitality

Top hiring locations Vadodara Mumbai Pune

Top hiring profiles Quality control Biotechnology Media & journalism



Complete report is available here – http://content.timesjobs.com/demand-rise-for-quality-control-and-media-professionals/articleshow/62848829.cms