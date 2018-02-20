CredR, India’s Most Trusted Used Two-wheeler Brand, is all set to launch its 7th Experience Centre in India. Started as an online marketplace for used two-wheelers, CredR gradually adopted an omni-channel approach in order to be easily accessible to its audience in offline markets. In its most recent association with Karnataka Auto Consultant, in Bengaluru, an official launch is scheduled for 21st February, to be inaugurated by GrowthStory CEO, K. Ganesh.

CredR raised an undisclosed sum in seed funding from GrowthStory in February 2015 and a subsequent Series A from Fidelity's India investment arm, Eight Roads Ventures, in September 2015. The company turns 3 this February and after having delighted over 1, 20,000 customers, is still constantly setting and raising the bar for highest customer satisfaction score. The brand continues to enjoy website traffic > 6 million per month. These Experience Centres are currently present across Delhi, NCR, Pune and Bengaluru. According to top management at CredR, the company is planning to launch over 200 such Experience Centres through franchise partners before the next financial year in the top 30 used two-wheeler markets across India.

CredR aims to fill critical gaps in the used two-wheeler market by integrating trust, transparency and convenience in every transaction. These Experience Centres use proprietary technology and end-to-end support – starting from the discovery of the two-wheeler to sale all the way to post sales support, in order to offer a seamless and avant garde customer experience with lots of Industry’s First and Best features, built into the product.

Rishi Mehta, Head-Franchise Development sums up the journey, “It has been an incredible journey so far. We are looking to take the next leap forward by expanding our footprints by opening more such stores across existing cities as well as new cities in the next 12-18 months, reaching out to more than 100,000 customers on a monthly basis.”

With tech integration and unmatched benefits, CredR has been successful in delivering a one-of-its-kind elevated buying experience. The positive consumer reviews, escalating store ratings and an 88% Customer Satisfaction Score are a testament to the ability to deliver value to consumers and drive business for its partners.