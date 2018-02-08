BMW India has launched its latest range of original BMW M Performance Accessories for automotive enthusiasts in India. The wide range of BMW M Performance Accessories are precisely adapted to enhance the motorsports DNA of BMW cars. Enhancing the sporty appearance and character of BMW cars, these latest offerings from the international market are now available at all BMW dealerships across the country.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW Group has always stood for trend-setting designs and premium quality. The BMW M Performance Accessories exist to offer customers the ability to uniquely bring more individuality to their vehicles. The wide variety of accessories allows the customer to build a priceless one-of-a-kind car that reflects an extension of their own personality and identity.”



Retrofitted Adrenaline. BMW M Performance Accessories.

Inspired by motorsport, the entire range of BMW M Performance Accessories impresses with top-class functionality and design. Each and every product meets the high standards set by BMW and offers unbeatable quality and longevity. This is achieved by combining the best materials available with a highly sophisticated development, production process and comprehensive quality testing. To ensure the perfect interplay between function and design, all components are precisely attuned to the individual BMW model.



BMW M Performance Accessories are available for BMW and BMW M models in four categories – Drivetrain, Aerodynamics, Cockpit and Chassis. Whether a sportier look, an extra-impressive sound or performance – each individual product makes a conscious statement of motorsport passion and desire for individuality.

BMW M Performance drivetrain accessories such as the exhaust systems set the tone in every respect. The extra sporty sound also compliments the sport mode drive for the customer. Premium tailpipe finishers in chrome, carbon or titanium impress with their exclusive high-tech look and emphasise the striking appearance of the rear.



The aerodynamic components enhance the downforce and driving characteristics. They also boost the athletic character and motorsport look that perfectly complements the vehicle’s design. Whether it is the original M performance ornamental grilles in black high gloss or the aesthetically appealing carbon mirror caps, it is an easy way to underline the sporty character of the car. All parts in the M performance Aerodynamics components are matched to each other and adapted perfectly to the vehicle’s design. Together, they achieve optimised aerodynamics for a particularly sporting driving style. The carbon front add on section, the carbon rear diffuser and the carbon rear spoiler in the M performance Aerodynamics range are meticulously hand-made and give the components a high-quality appearance.



BMW M Performance Accessories for the cockpit create an authentic motorsport atmosphere inside the vehicle. Whether it’s the puristic stainless-steel pedal covers, exclusive carbon elements or an Alcantara steering wheel with carbon trims and race display, the cockpit instantly generates the racetrack feeling.



BMW M Performance Accessories let you suit the customer’s driving style and needs perfectly. With a range of light alloy wheels with the finest design and functionality standards makes a perfect statement with striking aesthetics and outstanding agility.



All components are fully subject to the high BMW Group standards in terms of material selection, design and quality of workmanship. Further, retrofitting these items has no impact on the warranty terms of the vehicle. BMW M Performance products form part of the Original BMW Accessories program, sold and installed through the BMW dealer network in the country.

