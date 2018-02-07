Sustainable real estate development is all about conserving nature as also being eco-friendly, and at Thane’s leading integrated township, Hiranandani Estate, ‘living in sync with nature’ translates into daily living which provides an ideal opportunity to deal with, and solve the water crisis. “At the world-class townships which offer integrated lifestyles, be it Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate in Thane, Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel or Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai, the thrust has been on humanizing the urban environment and striking an attractive balance between greenery and construction,” explains Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD-Hiranandani Group.



Real estate projects by Brand Hiranandani are among the first integrated townships in India which are not just eco-friendly but also entail intelligent usage of natural resources, this is an integral part of the success story. In the scenario where water is a scarce resource, intelligent planning ensures it remains ‘in focus’ from the conceptualization to implementation across the different projects.



There are two aspects of water conservation, first at the stage of construction and secondly, after residents of the community move in. The focus during the construction stage is on striking an attractive balance between greenery and construction: recycled water is used for construction activities. Once the community of residents moves in, recycled water is used for flushing and maintenance activities. “Lush green spaces and parks in our township projects are a testimony to reusing water for gardening and horticulture,” adds Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. Apart from recycling, an important aspect of water conservation is rain water harvesting. At Hiranandani townships In Powai and Thane, rain water harvesting has been integrated in the township right since the planning stage, the same has been implemented in the projects in Panvel and Chennai as well.



Across the Hiranandani Townships, on an average, 50 percent of the water demand is met by recycling and reusing water through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Rainwater Harvesting systems (RWH), explains Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “Our truly eco-friendly ‘mixed-use townships’ have integrated intelligent usage of natural resources, in turn, this helps us strike an attractive balance between greenery and construction,” he adds.



The focus on water conservation is best explained by the project plans across various porjects, which are people, economy and environment-centric. “At the integrated townships, used water is treated through Sewage Treatment Plants and the water generated is used for gardens and toilets,” he explains. “For example, at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, about 2 MLD is treated at central plants and 2.5 MLD is treated at package plants at different locations. Similarly, rainwater harvesting plants have been installed; during the monsoons, around 1 MLD water is reused by the immediate rainwater harvesting method,” Dr Niranjan Hiranandani explains.



"The need of the hour is to ensure water conservation gets due importance. For us, at Brand Hiranandani, this eco-friendly aspect has reached the stage where being ‘environment friendly’ is not only a ‘mantra’ for the management, it has become critical to not just the organization but all stakeholders," says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. "That definition – all stakeholders – primarily includes residents and intending buyers, staff, suppliers, contractors and other people is really concerned about the environment. As we move towards completing phases across the on-going township projects, the message is: Save water: reuse-replenish-recycle!" he concludes.