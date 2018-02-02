India’s most popular television series on Happy Workplace is back with Season 3 by Broadcast1, a SkillTree Knowledge Consortium holding company goes on air on Times Now and ET Now on February 11.

WE (Workplace Excellence) will showcase 15 corporate organizations practicing Workplace Excellence over 10 episodes.

The program has been conceptualized and researched by Broadcast1.

Over 10 weekly episodes, the program highlights and acknowledges the organization's unique practices and methods to create highly engaged, motivated and not just productive but a happy workplace. The program features, productive excellent workplaces measured on a wide variety of parameters including work culture and employee satisfaction. The series has been conceived and conceptualized by Broadcast1 and the model of research on which the program is based has been developed by SkillTree Knowledge Consortium and vetted by industry experts. Every episode focuses on 6 important criteria defining Workplace Excellence under W.E.C.A.R.E: Work Culture; Employee Satisfaction; Common Goals; Availing Growth; Rewards & Recognition; and Ensuring Financial Stability.



"Work culture is an intangible ecosystem that makes some places great to work and other places toxic. In a nutshell, the ideology of an organization is what constitutes its work culture. With the success of two seasons of Workplace Excellence, we are back with Season 3. Retaining and nurturing talented people is a critical success factor for every organization, irrespective of how temporarily challenged the economy may be. Employees are the biggest stakeholder in any organization and hence employee satisfaction is of utmost importance. As human resource research has shown, the latter model throws up more successful organizations which retain better manpower. No organization has reached the utopian state of happiness, but some companies have come admirably close, and deserve to be showcased to the world and applauded for the same. The IP Workplace Excellence has covered great lengths, keeping just one objective, that is to showcase and recognize the unique practices and programs established for a happy, healthy, productive and sustainable workplace that makes each organization so special. By focusing on the examples set by excellent workplaces, we are trying to share their inspirational success stories for others to follow,” says Arvina Purkayastha, Chief Executive Officer (BROADCAST1) / Co-Founder Skilltree Knowledge Consortium.



"We are happy to announce the start of WorkPlace Excellence Season-3 by Broadcast1, a SkillTree Knowledge Consortium holding Company. At SkillTree, our core philosophy has been to disseminate research-led information through storytelling model. Be it Broadcast1 program or various story-based programs by Great Place to Study in India and abroad. Both the past seasons of Workplace Excellence have showcased India’s most exciting workplaces. Our research led process has discovered many new names, which have equal focus on people development and productivity. This season is going to be far more exciting with different flavors with telecast taking place in 2 reputed and leading television channels – Times Now & ET NOW,” says Shekhar Bhattacharjee, CEO, Great Place to Study / Founder & CEO – SkillTree Knowledge Consortium.



Workplace Excellence in Season-1 & 2 have documented and featured some of the notable Indian organizations including TATA sons, Aditya Birla Group, Future Group, Ernst & Young, Airtel, IBM, Accenture, Dell, HPCL, Anand Group, Capgemini, Hindustan Unilever Limited, United Spirits, JK Tyre, Ambuja Cements, Yes Bank, Kotak securities, Pidilite, Hindustan Zinc, United Breweries, MakeMyTrip, Raymonds, Muthoot finance, Amway, Volvo Eicher, Welspun, Power Grid and HCL and many more.

On Completion of the television series, the featured organization will receive the content license along with a certificate.



The 15 organizations to be showcased and recognized in Season 3 are: