BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad debut together in India for the first time with an unparalleled product offensive.
BMW India launched the much anticipated first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the all-new BMW M5 today at the Auto Expo 2018.
The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was unveiled by Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary sportsman, at the BMW pavilion. Launched in a petrol version, the car can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The diesel version will be launched later in 2018. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai.
The all-new BMW M5 that was launched today at Auto Expo is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards.
The next-generation BMW X3 that will be launched in India later in 2018 was also unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. BMW ‘i’ took the covers off the all-new BMW i8 Roadster, a high-performance hybrid sports car, which will also be launched in India later in 2018.
The all-new BMW i3s, the all-electric premium urban car, was also revealed at the BMW pavilion.
MINI India unveiled the next-generation all-new MINI Countryman which will be locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It will be available in three variants: two petrol variants – MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired and one diesel variant – MINI Countryman Cooper SD. Deliveries will begin from June 2018 onwards and ex-showroom prices will be announced accordingly.
BMW Motorrad India launched the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS premium travel enduros. The motorcycles are available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will begin from May 2018 onwards.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has been progressing with the ‘Power to Lead’ in the Indian luxury vehicle market. Our well-rounded strategy has put the customer at the centre of all our thoughts and actions, and is taking us forward on our journey of growth. At the same time, our aspirational products across the full spectrum of our brands are creating the right momentum because of their powerful substance and emotional character.”
Truly distinctive, the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo blends the long distance comfort of a luxury sedan with an alluring coupé style. Demonstrating a modern alternative vehicle concept, it is aimed at discerning customers who value individuality, aesthetics, style and performance, all in one package. The exclusive Sport Line design celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty styling. Game-changing technologies such as Gesture Control and BMW Display Key further enhance its exclusivity.
The all-new MINI Countryman is the perfect companion for experiencing life to the fullest. The all-new MINI Countryman is built for adventure and can turn any weekend into an expedition. Every road marks the beginning of a new chapter, full of moments to cherish, in a story that you will never want to end. It offers a unique combination of functionality, everyday practicality and long-distance suitability.
Premium travel enduros, the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS are all-rounders that excel on every scale, presenting countless opportunities for the riders. These motorcycles are perfect companions for practical purposes in city travel, long unwinding journeys as well as for the times when the rider inside yearns for more challenges.
Bike enthusiasts will have an opportunity to preview the most-awaited BMW motorcycles – the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G310 R – that were unveiled at Auto Expo and will be launched at a later date.
The first-ever BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line : INR 58,90,000
The all-new BMW F 750 GS (CBU) : INR 12,20,000
|Image Caption : Mr. Vikram Pawah with the all-new BMW i8 Roadster
