BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad debut together in India for the first time with an unparalleled product offensive. 

BMW India

Truly distinctive: Sachin Tendulkar unveils the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Compelling track potential and everyday comfort: The all-new BMW M5 now launched in India.

Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new MINI Countryman arrives to add more adventure and stories to the road.

Touring or off-roading, own the best of both worlds: BMW Motorrad presents the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS in India.



BMW India launched the much anticipated first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the all-new BMW M5 today at the Auto Expo 2018.



The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was unveiled by Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary sportsman, at the BMW pavilion. Launched in a petrol version, the car can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The diesel version will be launched later in 2018. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai.



The all-new BMW M5 that was launched today at Auto Expo is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards.



The next-generation BMW X3 that will be launched in India later in 2018 was also unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. BMW ‘i’ took the covers off the all-new BMW i8 Roadster, a high-performance hybrid sports car, which will also be launched in India later in 2018.



The all-new BMW i3s, the all-electric premium urban car, was also revealed at the BMW pavilion.



MINI India unveiled the next-generation all-new MINI Countryman which will be locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It will be available in three variants: two petrol variants – MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired and one diesel variant – MINI Countryman Cooper SD. Deliveries will begin from June 2018 onwards and ex-showroom prices will be announced accordingly.



BMW Motorrad India launched the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS premium travel enduros. The motorcycles are available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will begin from May 2018 onwards.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has been progressing with the ‘Power to Lead’ in the Indian luxury vehicle market. Our well-rounded strategy has put the customer at the centre of all our thoughts and actions, and is taking us forward on our journey of growth. At the same time, our aspirational products across the full spectrum of our brands are creating the right momentum because of their powerful substance and emotional character.”



BMW BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad debut together in India for the first time with an unparalleled product offensive.India launched the much anticipated first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the all-new BMW M5 today at the Auto Expo 2018.The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was unveiled by Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary sportsman, at the BMW pavilion. Launched in a petrol version, the car can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The diesel version will be launched later in 2018. The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai.The all-new BMW M5 that was launched today at Auto Expo is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards.The next-generation BMW X3 that will be launched in India later in 2018 was also unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. BMW ‘i’ took the covers off the all-new BMW i8 Roadster, a high-performance hybrid sports car, which will also be launched in India later in 2018.The all-new BMW i3s, the all-electric premium urban car, was also revealed at the BMW pavilion.India unveiled the next-generation all-new MINI Countryman which will be locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It will be available in three variants: two petrol variants – MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired and one diesel variant – MINI Countryman Cooper SD. Deliveries will begin from June 2018 onwards and ex-showroom prices will be announced accordingly.India launched the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS premium travel enduros. The motorcycles are available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will begin from May 2018 onwards.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has been progressing with the ‘Power to Lead’ in the Indian luxury vehicle market. Our well-rounded strategy has put the customer at the centre of all our thoughts and actions, and is taking us forward on our journey of growth. At the same time, our aspirational products across the full spectrum of our brands are creating the right momentum because of their powerful substance and emotional character.” Truly distinctive, the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo blends the long distance comfort of a luxury sedan with an alluring coupé style. Demonstrating a modern alternative vehicle concept, it is aimed at discerning customers who value individuality, aesthetics, style and performance, all in one package. The exclusive Sport Line design celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty styling. Game-changing technologies such as Gesture Control and BMW Display Key further enhance its exclusivity.



The all-new BMW M5 is a unique blend of compelling track potential and the everyday usability and comfort of a luxurious business sedan. Considered as the most performance oriented executive sedan in the world, the all-new BMW M5 now features the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system for the first time. It combines the familiar blend of sportiness and unerring accuracy both on the race track and out on the open road, delighting drivers with its significantly enhanced directional stability and controllability in adverse conditions.



With its advanced design language, innovative technologies, luxurious equipment and generous amount of space, the all-new BMW X3 will once again set an example for others to follow. The BMW X3 established the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle segment globally in 2003. The third generation of the BMW X3 is building on familiar strengths ready to claim the top spot.



The all-new BMW i8 Roadster is the latest addition in the line-up of BMW i8, the world’s highest selling plug-in hybrid sports car. The all-new BMW i8 Roadster is an open-top two-seater that adds a whole new sensation of freedom to the combination of emission-free mobility and high-caliber performance. The further optimised BMW eDrive technology enables longer range and more time in pure-electric mode, opening the door to emission-free motoring that is synonymous with Sheer Driving Pleasure.



With the all-new BMW i3s, the recipe for successful electric mobility is now further improved. With a higher output, model-specific chassis technology, dynamic driving qualities and design features all of its own, it is a sportier interpretation of the highly-successful BMW i3. With an electric range of upto 280 kilometres, the all-new BMW i3s will redefine the context of urban mobility.



Apart from the new launches and exclusive previews, the BMW pavilion will showcase the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X5, the BMW X6 and the BMW M4 Coupe.



MINI The all-new MINI Countryman is the perfect companion for experiencing life to the fullest. The all-new MINI Countryman is built for adventure and can turn any weekend into an expedition. Every road marks the beginning of a new chapter, full of moments to cherish, in a story that you will never want to end. It offers a unique combination of functionality, everyday practicality and long-distance suitability.



MINI will liven up the atmosphere further with the display of MINI Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI Clubman.



BMW Motorrad Premium travel enduros, the all-new BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS are all-rounders that excel on every scale, presenting countless opportunities for the riders. These motorcycles are perfect companions for practical purposes in city travel, long unwinding journeys as well as for the times when the rider inside yearns for more challenges. Bike enthusiasts will have an opportunity to preview the most-awaited BMW motorcycles – the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G310 R – that were unveiled at Auto Expo and will be launched at a later date.



BMW Motorrad display will also include the BMW S 1000 RR, the BMW R 1200 GS, the BMW R nineT, the BMW R nineT Scrambler, the BMW R nineT Racer and the BMW K 1600 B.



The ex-showroom prices of the all new products launched are as follows:



BMW India The first-ever BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line : INR 58,90,000

The all-new BMW M5 (CBU) : INR 1,43,90,000 BMW Motorrad India The all-new BMW F 750 GS (CBU) : INR 12,20,000

The all-new BMW F 850 GS (CBU) : INR 13,70,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized Dealer.