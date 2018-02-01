BlogX, one of the leading blogging communities, in association with Facebook is hosting the 3rd Edition of its Annual Conference meant for blogging & content creation community. This year’s conference powered by Bajaj Finserv will offer a platform to bloggers, influencers, and content creators to learn from each other while networking with industry leaders in the blogging community.



In this full-day event, accomplished bloggers will share their learnings and insight on how to be successful at blogging. The conference will be held at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi on 10th of February.



The conference will witness participation from prominent personalities from the world of business and blogging. Mr. Diwaker Chandani, Lead-Growth & Media Partnerships, Facebook India will deliver the keynote address. Ms. Kiran Jain, Commercial Director at AirAsia India, Mr. Vivek Kapoor, Co-Founder at Dineout, Mr. Vinay Singhal, CEO at WittyFeed, and Mr. Sea Ansley, CEO Mother.Domains will be speakers at the event.



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sarvesh Bagla, CEO of BlogX said, “At the 2018 BlogX Conference we are expecting a gala gathering of bloggers and influencers from different niches including but not limited to travel, finance, tech, fashion, lifestyle, and food. We are equally excited about the list of speakers at this year’s event and are convinced that our blogging community will have a rewarding experience at this year’s annual conference.”



More details on the conference and complete list of speakers can be accessed from the BlogX website: www.blogx.in