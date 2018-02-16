BlogX, India’s leading blogging community hosted its mega Annual Conference on February 10, 2018 at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi. BlogX has been organizing these Conferences for bloggers and social media influencers who want to learn from business leaders, subject matter experts, network and exchange ideas with one another.



This year’s Conference saw support and sponsorship coming from top companies like Bajaj Finserv and AirAsia. Mr. Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, GoDaddy India, delivered the Keynote Address at the Conference. Ms. Inna Rudaya, PR Manager at Efir.IO flew all the way from Russia to launch her company’s successful Influencer Marketing platform in India.

Speaking about the 2018 Conference Mr. Sarvesh Bagla, CEO of BlogX said, “With so much happening in the digital ecosystem, “Continuous Learning” becomes an indispensable aspect of a blogger and influencer’s journey. It was good to see a packed house at this year’s Edition of the BlogX Annual Conference. Incredible energies all around. The diversity of ideas, personal anecdotes and inspirational stories shared by our speakers was truly praiseworthy as well. Our passionate speakers left no stone unturned in sharing invaluable insights and practical solutions with the audience looking to navigate the digital maze and grow in the process.”



The Conference ended with a gala after-party organized at The Orb, Lounge Bar at Delhi’s Radisson Blu Plaza. To view pictures from the event, click here.

To participate in future BlogX events, or to get more information about the 2018 Conference, please send an e-mail to [email protected]