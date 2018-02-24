HashGains.com, a leading cryptocurrency mining platform has launched its crowd sale program to build mega cryptocurrency cloud mining data centers in India and Canada which uses renewable energy like wind and solar as source of energy.

“With the growing worries around bitcoin mining causing environmental damage, difficulty levels of mining increasing and returns heading southwards, there was no better opportunity but to build green energy data centers which runs on free source of energy like wind and solar ensuring handsome mining rewards while taking care of environment” said Mr Anuj Bairathi CEO, HashGains who is crypto enthusiast himself.

HashGains is growing cloud mining platform with more than 10,000 active customers enjoying mining returns and is expected to reach the mark of 1 million customers by 2020. To handle such a massive growth and ever growing demand of customers it becomes even more important that mega mining centers are planned which can serve needs of huge customer base. India & Canada has the best potential for solar and wind energy and building cloud mining data centers ensures best return on investment.

HashGains is venture of US-based Futuristic Internet Services LLC promoted by IT major Cyfuture which has experience of over 15 years with cloud data centers, managing more than 25,000 customers including 10 of Fortune 500 customers.

The current crowd sale or initial coin offering of HashGains (HGS Tokens) aims at raising capital of US$30 Million for building two mega data centers and buying mining machines. Profits generated from these data centers is planned for distribution to its token holders in form of dividends. HashGains claims that its token sale program is highly rewarding and offers multiple advantages to prospective investors including high growth, free hash power, dividends, interconvertibility, discounts in buying mining plans and investment security which is automatically assured by proven profitability model of company.

HashGains ICO’s pre-sale program which ends on 28th Feb has got excellent response from investors as the token originally priced at US$1 is available at US$0.53 only with discounts and bonus bundled in. During the main sale which starts in March company plans to offer discount of 20% on token price and bonus between 20-40%.



