The world’s eyes were set on NexBrand’s Brand Summit, held on January 30 at Mumbai’s swanky ITC Grand Maratha Hotel. India’s crème de la crème across various sectors were being honoured on NexBrand’s prestigious stage, which has fast become one of India’s most coveted. The glittering night honoured those who are powering India’s growth to a global superpower.

NexBrand’s Brand Vision Summit was founded in 2015 with the vision to honour India’s highest achievers across the spectrum, from Corporate and Entertainment to Literature, Philanthropy and Sports. Past recipients of the honour include names like Niranjan Hiranandani, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunidhi Chauhan, Randeep Hooda, Kiran Mazumdar – Shaw amongst many other renowned names. Each of the recipients has etched their unique imprint on the history of the profession they have passionately pursued. This year too, recipients included illustrious names that have brought immense dignity to their work.

Said Ms. Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder, “Our vision is to honour achievers who are helping India rewrite milestones in the fields of business, arts, literary, philanthropy etc. A nation is built on these cornerstones and our honorees tonight have been doing a great job of giving India a robust foundation. It’s a matter of pride and honour to share the room with them, as we all raise a toast to their collective passion and work!”

Mr. Saurav Dasgupta, Co-Founder said, “Our 3i model that evaluates the impact people and businesses make on societies and economies, is based on best practices followed by leading foundations across the world. All our honorees fared exceptionally on these parameters and are rewriting the rules of the game. Our team has worked relentlessly to make this a glorious edition, and we are indebted to everyone who is here tonight to support us!”

The honorees were chosen based on Brand Vision’s incisive 3i model, which evaluates on the basis of how companies and individuals Impact, Innovate and Inspire the society. The unique model avoids the usual jury-based model’s discrepancies that are often marred with various predispositions.

Mr. Raghupati Singhania – Chairman and Managing Director – JK Tyres is delighted with the recognition. He said, “It’s always an honour to be in the same room as India’s very best. The Brand Vision Summit has, in the past, felicitated many heroes so it is very humbling to be receiving this title tonight. JK Tyres is built by amazing people who have made it an Extraordinaire brand that it is today and on behalf of Jk Tyres , I thank NexBrands for this honour!”

Mr. Rana Kapoor – MD and CEO, Yes Bank added, “Yes Bank was founded on the principles of transparency in banking. We are grateful to Brand Vision Summit to recognize our efforts in the field, and to put us together with some other companies that we greatly admire. We accept it with pride and responsibility to take the baton forward and march with India into the next phase of economic prosperity!”

The recipients were all present to receive their trophies in person. Setting the red carpet ablaze were popular faces from the world of arts Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Vaani Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Masaba Gupta, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunil Grover, Rohini Iyer and Prernaa Aroraa. The dazzling night concluded with celebratory cocktails and dinner, where the recipients exchanged notes and laughter. Until next year, this is sure to be a night to remember!

List of Honorees (Brands & Individual recipients)

Raghupati Singhania – JK Tyre and Industries

Prestige Group

Kamdhenu Limited

Bosch & Siemens

TTK Prestige

Nidhi Dua, Marks and Spencers

GoDaddy

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company

Canon

Devlina Chakravarty, Artemis Hospitals

Rajhans Group

Modi Lens Mall

Priyank Sukhija, Resterauteur

Coldex

VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Poorvika Mobiles

SearchTrade

Zuvius Life Sciences

Alcove Realty

Indus Business Academy

Dishi Somani

Kutchina (BEPL)

Yes Bank

Superton Electronics

Central Park

Bluemount RO

Sakarni Wall Putty

CK Israni Group

Only Vimal (Reliance Textile Industries)

Cona Electricals

Elica PB India

Lebua Hotels and Resorts

Finolex Industries

Tata AIA

Presidency University

Zebronics

Allen Institutes

Salarpuria Sattva

Heera Group

JanaJal

Hairline International

Hielo Beverages

Neerus

Teleperformance

VRL Logistics

Bright Outdoor

Entertainment Design Company

Nakshatra World

Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Incredible India

Amit Burman, Dabur

Prernaa Arora, KriArj Entertainment

Rohini Iyer, Raindrops Media

Shilpa Shetty, Actor

Arjun Rampal, Actor

Esha Gupta, Actor

Vaani Kapoor, Actor

Swara Bhasker(Actor)

Srishti Kaur(Miss Teen Universe 2018)

Prernaa Arora(Producer)

Madhur Bhandarkar, Film-maker

What: NexBrand’s Brand Vision Summit

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Time: 7 PM onwards

Where: ITC Maratha, Mumbai