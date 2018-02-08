Post a viral message over WhatsApp against New Beauty Centre and it’s three other outlets i.e. Beauty Centre – Crawford Market, The Beauty Shop – Kandivali & First Beauty – Ghatkopar for selling fake products, the Mumbai based leading beauty and cosmetic store, have issued statements strongly denying these allegations.

Reports of counterfeit products being sold inside the store first surfaced when a message on WhatsApp went viral stating that, a raid took place at the outlets warehouses in Mumbai and discovered fake products being manufactured using harmful chemicals.

The message also reported that more than 60% of beauty and cosmetic goods sold are fake, with at least 40% of the products being made by duplicate.

In response to the controversy, Mr Sufyan Kapadia, Founder & Director, New Beauty Centre said, “New Beauty Centre is a one stop shop for all the beauty & cosmetic branded products, an intermediary that helps customers across the Mumbai to shop at the best price for their favorite brands. As a responsible company, however, we have a robust system of checks and controls to detect and weed out fake products. We observe a zero-tolerance policy on incidents if the products are found violating customer trust and quality guidelines. We conduct our business with the highest standards of integrity and are fully compliant with all rules of the land. We have been dealing with top most brands like Lakme, L’Oreal, Colorbar, Maybelline, Olay, Nivea etc. in India and also international brands which are well known on the global platform. If the news would have true our stores would have been shut by now and all the top brands would have discontinued the association with us. All our 4 stores in Mumbai are running successfully and our loyal customers as well salon and spa owners do trust us with the quality of the products sold to them at the best market price.”

Through its 'Assured' model the company keeps a check on the genuineness of products sold across its store. However, it appears that the problem persists because of a fake WhatsApp message which went viral by a competitor having fake warehouse pictures claiming to be associated with New Beauty Centre and its other 3 stores.