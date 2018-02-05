Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd, has announced the lowest ever interest rates on Home Loans & Home Loan Balance Transfer in its limited period offer. Home buyers can now avail a loan at 8.30% for a loan value above Rs. 50 lakh. Home buyer seeking loan or home loan balance transfer can enjoy the reduced interest in this limited period offer open till February 7, 2018.

Salaried professional residing in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune can apply online to avail the offer.

Bajaj Finserv is also offering the highest top-up value of Rs. 50 lakh for applicants opting for balance transfer at a minimal interest rate. The top-up amount can be used for different purpose like new home décor and improvement, wedding or holiday expenses, or second home investment through a very simple process. This unique proposition of home loan balance transfer with a top-up from Bajaj Finserv could ensure lower interest rates and savings on EMI’s.

Bajaj Finserv Home loan’s benefits:

Bajaj Finserv’s home loan application process is transparent and convenient wherein the applicant can check their eligibility online and calculate their EMI through the home loan EMI calculator for choosing their tenure.

Three EMI holiday feature by Bajaj Finserv allows customer to start repaying the loan 3 months post the disbursal.

To make the entire loan disbursal process easy for its customers, Bajaj Finserv offers a door step service for collecting the customer’s documents as per schedule convenient for the customer. Bajaj Finserv also allows its customers to apply for a home loan with minimum documents like identity proof, address proof, income details and bank statement.