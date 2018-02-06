Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|
Bajaj Finserv through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd is offering best rate of interest on fixed deposit to senior citizen of 8.20 percent for a tenure of 60 months. Company is also offering an interest rate of 8.10 percent to its existing customer on cumulative FD for the same tenure.
Features and benefits of fixed deposit
Stable returns
A fixed deposit guarantees a fixed, pre-decided rate of interest on your investment, which is credited to your account at the end of the tenure.
Higher interest rates for senior citizens
Senior citizens can benefit greatly from investing their life savings in a fixed deposit, as they are eligible for an additional rate of interest.
No approvals
Unlike high-risk investments that have to go through one or multiple rounds of approvals, you don’t need anybody to sign off on a fixed deposit and you are free to make one when you like.
|
Ashish Trivedi, Bajaj Finserv, , [email protected]