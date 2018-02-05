Axis Securities Limited
AxisDirect (www.axisdirect.in), the leading stock broking house, announced the launch of WhatsApp broadcast services to provide timely and personalized market information to the investors on the go. This innovative feature provides not only personalised alerts, research ideas and market updates via WhatsApp but is also powered by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based bot that can fetch live portfolio values, stock quotes, index values or even answer investor queries on chat. This service uses end-to-end encryption, thereby making it highly secure.
In this age of information overload, retail investors often find it a time-consuming process to track updates related to markets as well as their investment portfolio. This feature combines the convenience by leveraging WhatsApp as a medium of communication and offers personalisation by sending relevant content to users.
Commenting on this innovative and disruptive development Mr. Amit Golia, Chief Business Officer, Axis Securities said, “We are extremely happy to introduce WhatsApp services for our customers. It has definitely become a preferred mode of communication for millions of people in our country and we see tremendous value in this initiative for our investors. This feature will not only provide investors with relevant market information but also offer personalised insights for creating a better portfolio. AxisDirect has always endeavoured to simplify the customer experience through innovation and this feature is a positive step in that direction.”
AxisDirect has been at the forefront of using innovative approach to make investment experience simple and hassle-free for investors. The use of WhatsApp for disseminating market and portfolio related information is another step by the brand to equip the investors for making informed financial decisions in a simplistic and innovative manner.
Below are some screenshots from the AxisDirect WhatsApp service/bot. The bot sends alerts and responds to messages sent with respective information and action link.
Navneet Bhamrah, MGR/MRKTG/CO Axis Securities Limited, ,+91-9769438223 , [email protected]
Monika Kolgaonkar, Ketchum Sampark , ,+91-8879848356 , [email protected]
