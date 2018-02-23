



Asia's leading provider of sustainable urban development and business space solutions Ascendas-Singbridge Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Vinamra Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer for its India Operations and Private Funds, with effect from 1 April 2018. Mr. Vinamra Srivastava will succeed Mr. Sanjay Dutt.Mr. Srivastava currently heads Group Corporate Strategy & Development. He joined Ascendas-Singbridge in October 2015 and during his tenure, he contributed to the successful Ascendas-Singbridge post-merger integration process. Amongst other key achievements, he also helped set up the new logistics business in India working closely with various stakeholders. In his new role, Mr. Srivastava will lead the Group's India operations through its next phase of growth and development. He will oversee operations, business development, strategic planning and significantly contribute to expanding and enhancing the Group's portfolio of assets in the country.



“We take great pleasure in welcoming Vinamra to his new position as CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge’s India operations and private funds. He has played a key leadership role to develop the India strategy for Ascendas-Singbridge and ensure consistent strategy execution across investment, development, operations and asset management. With his cross border consultancy experience and deep knowledge of Ascendas-Singbridge’s strategy, we are confident that he will lead Ascendas-Singbridge’s India operations and private funds to its next phase of growth,” said Mr. Miguel Ko, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas-Singbridge.



“Sanjay is making this move to return to his hometown in Mumbai. At Ascendas-Singbridge, we understand his desire to be close to his family and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” added Mr. Ko.

Prior to joining Ascendas-Singbridge, Mr. Srivastava was a Principal Consultant with Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. As an ex-management consultant, he has long-standing experience across corporate strategy, investment analysis, due diligence, market entry, business planning, cost optimisation, feasibility studies, transformation plans and organisational development.

Throughout his career, Mr. Srivastava has worked across multiple industries including real estate, infrastructure, smart cities, urban & economic development, transportation and hi-tech. Working both for public and private sectors, his experience spans across not just India, but also Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Mr. Srivastava graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Pune and an MBA from the Institute of Management Ahmedabad.



Ascendas-Singbridge has over two decades of experience operating in India, under its subsidiary Ascendas. The Group is a key contributor to India’s IT industry development, pioneering the renowned International Tech Park Bangalore in 1994, and continues its strong commitment to India. It currently manages over 13 million square feet of assets across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurgaon and Mumbai, catering to over 300 clients providing high quality jobs to 110,000 skilled professionals.