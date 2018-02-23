Ascendas Pvt Ltd (Ascendas)
|
Asia’s leading provider of sustainable urban development and business space solutions Ascendas-Singbridge Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Vinamra Srivastava as Chief Executive Officer for its India Operations and Private Funds, with effect from 1 April 2018. Mr. Vinamra Srivastava will succeed Mr. Sanjay Dutt.
Mr. Srivastava currently heads Group Corporate Strategy & Development. He joined Ascendas-Singbridge in October 2015 and during his tenure, he contributed to the successful Ascendas-Singbridge post-merger integration process. Amongst other key achievements, he also helped set up the new logistics business in India working closely with various stakeholders.
In his new role, Mr. Srivastava will lead the Group’s India operations through its next phase of growth and development. He will oversee operations, business development, strategic planning and significantly contribute to expanding and enhancing the Group’s portfolio of assets in the country.
Prior to joining Ascendas-Singbridge, Mr. Srivastava was a Principal Consultant with Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. As an ex-management consultant, he has long-standing experience across corporate strategy, investment analysis, due diligence, market entry, business planning, cost optimisation, feasibility studies, transformation plans and organisational development.
Throughout his career, Mr. Srivastava has worked across multiple industries including real estate, infrastructure, smart cities, urban & economic development, transportation and hi-tech. Working both for public and private sectors, his experience spans across not just India, but also Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
|
Crystal Seah, Senior Vice President & Head, Group Communications Ascendas-Singbridge, ,+65-65088881, +65-96770901 , [email protected]
|
Anirban Choudhury, Head, Communications (India) Ascendas-Singbridge, ,+91 (80) 41880358 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : Mr Vinamra Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer for Ascendas Singbridge, India Operations and Private Fund
|Click for Real Image