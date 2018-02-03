Ambuja Cements Ltd., one of the leading cement manufacturers in India, has rolled out yet another compelling television commercial (TVC) that imbibes its iconic message of ‘Unbreakable Strength’.

In the past, Ambuja Cement’s commercials that featured the ‘unbreakable wall’ and ‘strength’ have been memorable.

In fact, the latest 30-second commercial by the Company’s new advertising agency, Triton Communications, takes the proposition forward with a delightful twist while reiterating its core message of strength.

The commercial, which is quite subtle in its humour but still drives home the key message very well, is being aired from February 1 onwards on national TV channels and can be watched during the ongoing India-South Africa cricket matches.

Ambuja Cement MD & CEO Ajay Kapur said, “So far, all our advertisements have had a positive impact on our audience which is why they are relevant even today.”

“The commercial has been executed flawlessly and it perfectly reflects our brand building strategy. 2018 will be a promising year for the cement industry and this advertisement will further help us strengthen our position in the market,” Mr Kapur added.

Ambuja Cement’s ads are known for their tongue-in-cheek humour and are still recalled by the audience. In the past, The Great Khali and the Bhai-Bhai commercials have conveyed the message of strength quite well and also won several awards for the brand.



Do watch the commercial: https://youtu.be/mQz1XFs_H2A